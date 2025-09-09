New Memoir 'Prodigal' Guides Seekers to Find God After Leaving Church
Don Jackson’s bold new memoir invites readers leaving organized religion to rediscover God, authenticity, and spiritual freedom, offering a roadmap for healing.
“Leaving the church didn’t mean leaving God,” said Jackson. “It meant learning to find God through honesty, compassion, and the courage to ask the hard questions.”
Blending memoir, spiritual deconstruction, and actionable practices, Jackson addresses religious trauma, institutional failures, and the liberated faith that can follow. As millions reassess their religious affiliation, Prodigal offers a crucial roadmap for healing, clarity, and living faith authentically.
“Jackson’s raw honesty provides a lifeline for anyone navigating the turbulent waters of faith deconstruction,” said an early reviewer. “This isn't just a story; it's a companion for the journey.”
Availability:
Prodigal: Leaving Church and Finding God is available now in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats at all major retailers.
Universal Purchase Link: https://books2read.com/u/mq7z5j (Note: This is an example link. Replace with your actual Books2Read or retailer link)
Call to Action:
Buy the book: mrdonjackson.com
Join The Prodigal Movement: theprodigalmovement.com
Subscribe to Prodigal: The Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1NlctuoRg1h4WIxqypA2Zt
For media assets, review copies, and interview requests: Visit: theprodigalmovement.com or contact Marie Jacksonn below.
About the Author:
Don Jackson is the founder of The Prodigal Movement, host of Prodigal: The Podcast, and a global voice on spiritual reclamation. His work centers on disentangling spiritual truth from harmful institutional patterns, guiding people to re-embody faith as compassion, courage, and consciousness.
Media Contact:
Marie Jackson
Public Relations, The Prodigal Movement
+1 310-779-9588
prodigalthepodcast@gmail.com
Marie. Jackson
Prodigal
+1 310-779-9588
prodigalthepodcast@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Death = Illusion
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.