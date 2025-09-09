New Memoir 'Prodigal' Guides Seekers to Find God After Leaving Church

Don Jackson Press Photo Prodigal - Leaving Church and Finding God Don Jackson - Author

Don Jackson’s bold new memoir invites readers leaving organized religion to rediscover God, authenticity, and spiritual freedom, offering a roadmap for healing.

Leaving the church didn’t mean leaving God,” said Jackson. “It meant learning to find God through honesty, compassion, and the courage to ask the hard questions.” — Don Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodigal: Leaving Church and Finding God, a courageous memoir by Don Jackson , founder of The Prodigal Movement, is now available nationwide from Iff Books (John Hunt Publishing). Combining personal story with philosophical depth, Prodigal invites the growing number of people leaving organized religion to rediscover God and belonging on their own terms.“Leaving the church didn’t mean leaving God,” said Jackson. “It meant learning to find God through honesty, compassion, and the courage to ask the hard questions.”Blending memoir, spiritual deconstruction , and actionable practices, Jackson addresses religious trauma, institutional failures, and the liberated faith that can follow. As millions reassess their religious affiliation, Prodigal offers a crucial roadmap for healing, clarity, and living faith authentically.“Jackson’s raw honesty provides a lifeline for anyone navigating the turbulent waters of faith deconstruction,” said an early reviewer. “This isn't just a story; it's a companion for the journey.”Availability:Prodigal: Leaving Church and Finding God is available now in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats at all major retailers.Universal Purchase Link: https://books2read.com/u/mq7z5j (Note: This is an example link. Replace with your actual Books2Read or retailer link)Call to Action:Buy the book: mrdonjackson.comJoin The Prodigal Movement: theprodigalmovement.comSubscribe to Prodigal: The Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1NlctuoRg1h4WIxqypA2Zt For media assets, review copies, and interview requests: Visit: theprodigalmovement.com or contact Marie Jacksonn below.About the Author:Don Jackson is the founder of The Prodigal Movement, host of Prodigal: The Podcast, and a global voice on spiritual reclamation. His work centers on disentangling spiritual truth from harmful institutional patterns, guiding people to re-embody faith as compassion, courage, and consciousness.Media Contact:Marie JacksonPublic Relations, The Prodigal Movement+1 310-779-9588prodigalthepodcast@gmail.com

