Millennials Turn to Gemstones While Baby Boomers Dominate Bullion Market, Says Treasures Network Founder

Gold and Silver on coinsauctioned gemrockauctions.com Gemrockauctions and international source for top gemstones

Millennials are fuelling a surge in colored gemstone purchases, while Baby Boomers remain the dominant buyers of silver bullion.

Millennials Drive Ethical, Natural Gemstone Demand and USA tarrifs effected Canadian and United Kingdom buyers to source away usa sites to sites like gemrockauctions” — Wayne Sedawie

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millennials Turn to Gemstones While Baby Boomers Dominate Bullion Market, Says Treasures Network FounderOver 2 million items sold reveal generational shifts driven by social media and investment strategiesWayne Sedawie, founder of the global Treasures Network group, has observed a striking trend across his online platforms: Millennials are fuelling a surge in colored gemstone purchases, while Baby Boomers remain the dominant buyers of silver bullion Treasures Network, which operates GemrockAuctions.com and CoinsAuctioned.com, has sold over 2 million gemstones and bullion items in the last decade. Demographic data now shows a clear generational split in consumer behaviour — influenced by everything from social media trends to investment awareness.Baby Boomers Lead the Silver Bullion MarketBullion buyers on CoinsAuctioned.com are primarily Baby Boomers and professional investors. With silver up 43% year-to-date and at a 14-year high, informed investors are capitalizing on the anticipated shortage in the London Bullion Market, which could face depletion in the coming months."Today’s silver buyers understand wealth preservation," said Sedawie. "They're professionals — doctors, architects, and business owners — who strategically allocate up to 3% of their portfolios in physical silver. Meanwhile, younger buyers are less attracted to bullion, opting instead for speculative investments like cryptocurrencies, often promoted by charismatic social media influencers with little financial background, encourage crypto investments with promises of quick wealth, overshadowing the more stable, long-term advantages of bullion ownership.Millennials Drive Ethical, Natural Gemstone Demand and USA tarrifs effected Canadian and United Kingdom buyers to source away usa sites to sites like gemrockauctionsOn the other hand, GemrockAuctions.com has seen explosive growth in demand for natural colored gemstones like sapphire, spinel, garnet, and tanzanite. Millennials, informed by social awareness campaigns and a rejection of “blood diamonds,” are turning to ethical alternatives.The platform’s verified sellers and certified laboratories ensure authenticity — key concerns for younger, digital-savvy buyers."Millennials want more than just sparkle," said Sedawie. "They want ethical sourcing, visual appeal, and investment value. Social media has made colored gemstones a fashion and investment trend."Generational Wealth, Generational ChoicesSedawie notes a broader transition in generational wealth. As Baby Boomers age and reduce repeat bullion purchases, Millennials are redefining what valuable assets look like, influenced less by traditional financial strategies and more by social trends.About Treasures NetworkTreasures Network is a leading group of online auction marketplaces including GemrockAuctions.com - CoinsAuctioned.com - Opalauctions.com With over 2 million items sold, the platform connects verified sellers with global buyers seeking certified gemstones, opals and bullion.

GIG Economy | Start A New Online Business Selling Stones & Jewelry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.