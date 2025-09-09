Vinehire Introduces Flat Rate Recruiting as a Service as Hiring Budgets Tighten

As hiring fluctuates and companies maintain an eye on quality and budget, Vinehire offers a just in time alternative to traditional recruiting solutions.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a challenged market defined by speed, the bottom line, and shifting priorities, Vinehire has launched a new approach to recruiting: flat fee, subscription dedicated recruiting.

Vinehire is not a job board, not a marketplace, and not an AI tool. It’s a productized recruiting service designed for modern hiring managers who don’t want to deal with recruiters, contracts, or commissions. Billed monthly, subscribers receive human sourced (no bots!), prescreened candidate’s resumes each week.

“Hiring managers don’t need a partner. They need results, outcomes,” said Vinehire’s founder, Robb. “They don’t need meetings and decks and percentages…they need quality candidates that fit their requirements. So that’s what I built.”

Why Now?

Traditional recruiting agencies charge anywhere from 20% to 35% of first-year salary, with results, success, and timelines that vary wildly. Internal recruiters, meanwhile, come with payroll/labor costs, long ramp times, and are often subject to competing priorities like other jobs they need to fill. Vinehire flips this model with a self-serve, just in time recruiter model built around what hiring managers really want: speed, simplicity, and resumes.

How Does it Work?

Subscribe: Flat, monthly billing (starting at $1,695) gives managers immediate access. No sales calls, no paperwork, no demos, or “customer success” meetings.

Submit Jobs: Managers add their jobs (requisitions) to a personalized Trello board.

Receive Candidates: Calibrated resumes are sent weekly, pre-screened by Robb focused on the needs of your role.

Each candidate is sourced specifically for an individual company’s hiring needs. No job postings or sharing of candidates, no endless resume databases. Candidates are engaged with, screened for fit and interest level and then delivered directly to clients.

Built for Budget Owners, Not HR

Unlike legacy firms, Vinehire serves hiring managers directly: founders, VPs, department heads, and team leads with budget autonomy. There are no minimums, procurement contracts, ballooned invoices, and no need to wait for HR approval (or for recruiting to align).

“I built this for the engineering lead who just got headcount approved,” said Robb. “Or the VP of Sales who’s behind on their number and needs a new Sales Lead yesterday. They don’t want to hire a recruiter, they want to hire people for their jobs.”

What Makes Vinehire Different?

No Contracts: Month by month. Pause or cancel anytime.

No Commissions: Monthly billing, transparent, predictable, no surprises.

No Noise: Real, direct sourcing/headhunting. No AI spam, resume database, or resume flood.

Market Needs and Climate

Vinehire’s launch arrives as more companies seek on demand, custom services and productized solutions. From outsourced design to subscription based finance, the shift toward flat fee, just in time support has touched every business function and recruiting is next.

“Recruiting as a Service is overdue,” Robb added. “Founders and hiring managers need more results and less noise. Vinehire delivers both, without agency fees or mismatched talent.”

Availability

Vinehire is now live for signup at: vinehire.com with 2 subscription levels:

Sprout – One job per month, unlimited hires

Flourish – Unlimited jobs per month, unlimited hires

Hiring managers can sign up instantly, submit their job, and begin reviewing resumes within a day or two. All this without calls, kickoffs, HR budget meetings, or hassle.

About Vinehire

Vinehire delivers on demand recruiting as a service through a flexible subscription model without commission fees, job boards, or mismatched applicants. Learn more at www.vinehire.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

