TOGO's Announces Continued Leadership of Glenn Lunde as Chief Executive Officer

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOGO'S Sandwiches, the beloved West Coast sandwich chain known for its premium ingredients and generous portions, has reaffirmed Glenn Lunde as its Chief Executive Officer. Lunde’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the brand’s position in the competitive fast-casual market, and he will continue driving the company’s growth and strategic direction. With Lunde at the helm, TOGO’S will advance several key priorities in the years ahead. These include enhancing loyalty programs, expanding digital and delivery capabilities, and driving continued franchise growth. He will collaborate closely with the leadership team and franchise partners to ensure TOGO’S remains aligned with evolving consumer preferences while staying true to its brand promise. Additional initiatives, such as new menu offerings and entry into new markets, will further underscore TOGO’S commitment to growth and guest satisfaction.“TOGO’S is a brand I’m proud to serve, and I am honored to resume leading as we build on our strong foundation to meet the needs of our guests and franchise partners,” said Glenn Lunde, Chief Executive Officer of TOGO’S. “Our focus is on bringing fresh ideas to the table, from creative menu innovation to stronger digital engagement and smart growth strategies. Together, we’ll ensure TOGO’S continues to stand out as a brand that delivers quality, value, and memorable experiences.”During his tenure, Lunde has been vital to TOGO’S success, guiding operational improvements, expanding the company’s footprint, and strengthening its reputation for quality and community connection. His leadership has enabled TOGO’S to adapt to changing market dynamics while maintaining its core values. Looking ahead, Lunde is committed to delivering meaningful value to guests, franchise partners, and stakeholders alike.“The Board of Directors has full confidence in Glenn’s leadership as we continue to execute our long-term strategy,” said Steve Diverio of Southfield Mezzanine. “His steady vision and deep understanding of our brand make him the ideal person to guide TOGO’S through its next chapter of innovation and growth.”For more than five decades, TOGO’S has upheld its dedication to delivering high-quality, fresh ingredients, and outstanding customer service. With more than 170 locations open or under development across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the brand remains committed to hand-mashing Hass avocados daily, using the freshest artisan breads, and offering premium and abundant portions. TOGO’S big, fresh, meaty, and delicious sandwiches set it apart from the rest.ABOUT TOGO'S EATERIES, LLCTOGO'S Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and only a little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, TOGO'S products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand-sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. TOGO'S is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With over 170 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest TOGO'S location, or to order online, please visit www.togos.com

