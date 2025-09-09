Federation of State Medical Boards Chief Legal Officer Eric Fish Joins Hooper Lundy & Bookman in Washington, D.C.

Eric Fish

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hooper, Lundy & Bookman (HLB) is pleased to announce that Eric Fish has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as a partner. Eric will focus on advising clients at the intersection of AI, digital health, and state and federal regulation.Eric brings more than a decade of experience at the crossroads of regulation, policy, and innovation, helping clients navigate complex compliance challenges while preparing for the next wave of industry transformation. He joins HLB from the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), where he served as Chief Legal Officer and was instrumental in drafting the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and advancing national guidance on the use and regulation of AI in clinical settings.“Eric’s blend of regulatory insight and practical business guidance will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Mark E. Reagan, Managing Shareholder. “His experience helping organizations adapt to new technologies and regulatory change aligns perfectly with our clients’ needs in this rapidly evolving health care landscape.”In addition to his role at FSMB, Eric previously served as Chief Legal Counsel for the Uniform Law Commission, giving him deep insight into policy development and the interplay between law, business, and government. Throughout his career, he has been committed to working towards modernizing law and regulations to embrace technology and better delivery for the health care system, including leading collaborative initiatives with trade associations, hospital systems, and private sector stakeholders to modernize licensing and credentialing processes through digital identity and verifiable credentials.Recognized as a thought leader on emerging technologies in health care, Fish is a sought-after commentator on regulatory developments and a trusted advisor to clients seeking to balance innovation with the need to comply with a patchwork of state and federal laws. His forward-looking counsel positions clients to anticipate and adapt to the rapidly evolving delivery of care."I work to understand what drives each client and collaborate as a trusted partner in achieving their goals," said Fish. "With the increasing integration of AI and other digital technologies in health care, my focus is on helping clients think strategically and position themselves for long-term success."

