'Less Than Normal' Explores a Teen's Unorthodox Path Through 1980s Excess

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Jack Kregas is pleased to announce the release of his compelling new novel, " Less Than Normal. " Now available for readers, this is not a typical romance. It charts the turbulent coming-of-age journey of Larry Lazar, a teenager seeking belonging far outside conventional boundaries. Set against the vivid backdrop of the mid-1980s, Larry's path takes him from an unexpected intimate initiation into the perilous worlds of drug dealing and international finance.Feeling adrift with absent parents, sixteen-year-old Larry finds fascination in books about criminals and outlaws. His life veers sharply when seduced by his mother's friend, an experience that becomes a bizarre education. Seeking escape and purpose, he gravitates towards a Californian surfer household running a marijuana operation. Larry sees opportunity, not crime, and actively pursues involvement. His ambition soon propels him into larger ventures.Larry's journey spirals from underground grow rooms in California to risky property deals in Maui, fueled by a relentless drive to "feel alive." A passionate romance in Australia offers fleeting solace but ends in heartbreak, pushing him further into detachment. He embraces casual encounters and refines his criminal enterprises, mastering the intricate stages of money laundering across global tax havens. Yet, a shocking revelation forces him to confront the true cost of his choices.Kregas crafts Larry's story with a direct and immersive style. He grounds the narrative in meticulous research, ensuring the 1985-1988 setting feels authentic. Readers experience specific locations, from Vermont beaches to Maui coffee farms and European banking centers, reflecting Kregas's own extensive travels. The prose tackles mature themes candidly, focusing on Larry's complex psychology and the consequences of his relentless pursuit of an unconventional life."Less Than Normal" explores the themes of alienation, the search for identity in unconventional places, the allure and danger of quick success, and the lasting impact of formative relationships. It explores the grey areas Larry navigates, blurring lines between right and wrong as he chases his distorted version of normalcy. The novel offers a gritty, thought-provoking exploration of a young man forging his own dangerous destiny."Less Than Normal" is available now. Readers can find it at Amazon, all major online stores, and major retailers.For more information, review copies, or to schedule an interview with Jack Kregas, please contact:Jack Kregas:Author Email:Author Contact:About Jack Kregas:Jack Kregas, raised in Vermont, served in the US Army before spending thirty years in Europe skiing and running businesses. Now an Australian citizen living in Brisbane, he began writing in 2015 with an autobiography. He has since published sixteen more works, including thrillers, short stories, and crime novels like the well-received "Shattered Innocence" and "The Visual Deception." His latest is "Joey & Slick" (2024). Kregas is a finalist for best autobiography (2017) and won best cover design in 2021.

