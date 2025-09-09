Burnett Injury Group Named Empowering Women Honoree; Wins Best Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Firm Awards

Partner Suzanne V. Burnett recognized for leadership as The Daily Record honors the firm across Empowering Women and the 2025 Reader Rankings

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daily Record has named Burnett Injury Group a 2025 Empowering Women honoree – recognizing partner Suzanne V. Burnett ’s leadership – and a winner in its 2025 Reader Rankings for Best Personal Injury Law Firm and Best Medical Malpractice Law Firm. Ms. Burnett was specifically acknowledged for leading the firm’s efforts to recruit, promote and mentor women.The Empowering Women Awards recognize companies and organizations that show a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women in Maryland. Honorees were judged on documented hiring and promoting of women; leadership positions held by women; advocacy for the cause of women internally and externally; and efforts to cultivate the next generation of women professionals. The Daily Record leadership team selected winners.“These recognitions reflect our firm’s belief that teams led by women at every level strengthen outcomes for our clients and our community,” said Suzanne V. Burnett, partner at Burnett Injury Group. “We are focused on opening doors by hiring women and investing in mentorship so more women advance in trial practice and law firm leadership.”EventEmpowering Women honorees will be celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, SMC Campus Center, 621 W. Lombard St., following The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit. The summit begins at 11:30 a.m. and features a legislative update, panel discussions and networking. The 2025 theme is “Fortify Your Future: Strategies for Women’s Success and Well-being.”Reader RankingsThe Daily Record’s Reader Rankings use a two-step process: an open nomination round followed by public voting by readers across Maryland. Results for the Law & Legal Services categories will be revealed during a virtual rollout on Oct. 16, with the No. 1 finisher in each category identified as the Top Winner. The recognition signals broad support from clients, peers and the community.“Earning these readers’ choice awards means a lot coming from our local community,” said Partner Andrew Burnett, who helps lead the firm’s medical malpractice department. “Our firm has had some big wins, and we’re glad to see we’re making an impact in the Annapolis area.”Background on the honoreeBurnett, a Maryland trial attorney, has earned multiple accolades for her legal work and service, including recognition as one of The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women in 2023 and a Leading Women honoree in 2019. She just completed her term as president of the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and holds leadership roles in several legal and civic organizations, and is admitted to practice in Maryland, Washington, D.C., the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.“This award reflects the values we strive to uphold every day at Burnett Injury Group,” Burnett said. “We believe in building a legal community that supports women at all levels, from courtroom advocacy to leadership and mentorship.”Burnett Injury Group represents individuals in motor vehicle crashes, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, wrongful death, defective products and drugs, and sexual abuse matters. The firm focuses on effective litigation and clear communication to help clients pursue just outcomes.About Burnett Injury GroupBurnett Injury Group is a Maryland-based law firm representing individuals in personal injury and civil litigation cases, including motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, and nursing home neglect. The firm is committed to delivering strong legal advocacy and personalized client care.About The Daily RecordThe Daily Record is a digital first, daily news media company focused on law, government and business at TheDailyRecord.com. The Daily Record publishes a print edition on weekdays in addition to more than 25 special products a year in a variety of industries including Power Lists. The Daily Record hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities. These events include Maryland’s Top 100 Women, Most Admired CEOs, Influential Marylanders, Health Care Heroes, Icon Honors and more. The Daily Record’s Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting and email marketing, among other services. The Daily Record, with 137 years of editorial excellence, is part of BridgeTower Media, the authoritative voice for insights and marketing solutions across 40+ brands in five key sectors across the United States.

