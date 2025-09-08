Claudio Bono, VP of Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, Launches Bold Mission to Eradicate Homelessness Through GiveARoof.org
Claudio Bono: Bold Mission to End Homelessness in Three years Leading with Heart, Innovation and DignityCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a region known globally for innovation, one Silicon Valley leader is applying the same ingenuity to one of society’s most urgent challenges: homelessness. Claudio Bono, Vice President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce and veteran hospitality executive, has announced the expansion of GiveARoof.org, a nonprofit with an ambitious mission to eradicate homelessness within three years.
Bono, who has spent more than 36 years in hospitality and close to 12 years in Silicon Valley, has built his career on creating exceptional guest experiences and promoting the area as a destination for innovation and culture. His leadership has earned him national and international recognition, including commendations from the U.S. Congress, the California Legislature, and prime ministers abroad. He is also the recipient of multiple local honors, including the Cupertino CREST Award, STAR Award, and the 2023 Cupertino Bridge Award for Best Business Hotel.
Now, Bono is channeling his hospitality expertise into humanitarian action.
Transforming Expiring Airline Miles into Homes: The cornerstone of GiveARoof.org is a breakthrough idea: redirecting the nearly $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel points that expire annually toward funding solutions for homelessness. These resources, typically lost or wasted, are repurposed to support the creation of welcome centers and triage services nationwide.
“These aren’t just shelters,” Bono explained. “Our welcome centers are designed to restore dignity. They are hubs of opportunity, where individuals receive support from life coaches, substance abuse specialists, job-readiness programs, and other nonprofit partners. Our mission is not just to house people, but to break the cycle of homelessness.” GiveARoof.org’s approach combines innovation with accountability. A robust database tracks outcomes for every individual supported, ensuring measurable progress and transparency. This data-driven model enables the organization to refine strategies while demonstrating real impact to donors, partners, and the public.
Leadership Grounded in Service : In addition to his role as Vice President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, Bono has served as President and is currently Vice President of the Cupertino Historical Society as well as Vice Chair of the Cupertino Parks and Recreation Commission. His deep community involvement has shaped his leadership style and sharpened his understanding of local and regional needs.
“My professional career has always been about hospitality—making people feel valued and cared for,” said Bono. “With GiveARoof.org, I’m taking that same philosophy and extending it to one of our most vulnerable populations. Everyone deserves dignity, opportunity, and a place to call home.”
A Community-Driven, Scalable Solution: Unlike traditional models of homelessness support, GiveARoof.org emphasizes collaboration and efficiency. By uniting nonprofits under one framework ( through resource sharing ) and leveraging untapped travel industry resources, the organization eliminates redundancies and addresses the root causes of homelessness in a holistic way.
Bono envisions scaling the model across the United States and eventually worldwide. “This is not just a local solution—it’s a global blueprint,” he said. “If we can unite airlines, hotels, and loyalty programs, we can redirect billions of dollars’ worth of resources toward eradicating homelessness. And we can do it in a way that honors human dignity.”
Erasing Stigma, Restoring Dignity: One of Bono’s central goals is to change the public perception of homelessness. Beyond providing housing and support, GiveARoof.org actively works to end the stigma faced by individuals experiencing homelessness.
“Our mission is about more than shelter,” Bono emphasized. “It’s about respect. The same way a guest is welcomed in a hotel—with dignity and care—that is how we approach every individual who walks through our doors.”
This commitment to dignity reflects Bono’s decades-long career in hospitality, where success is measured not just in service but in connection.
GiveARoof.org is actively building partnerships with airlines, hotel groups, loyalty programs, and corporations who share the vision of creating sustainable impact. Bono stresses that eradicating homelessness requires broad participation.
“This is not the responsibility of a few. It is the responsibility of all,” he said. “Our ideal partners are everyone—from global companies to local residents—because solving homelessness is not only possible, it is necessary.”
Claudio Bono has spent more than three decades in hospitality, currently managing two premier hotels in Silicon Valley. In addition to his professional achievements, he serves as Vice President of the Cupertino Chamber of Commerce, where he champions economic growth, community engagement, and innovation. His contributions have been recognized globally, with commendations from national governments and numerous local awards for excellence and community impact.
Bono is also the founder of GiveARoof.org, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a bold mission to eradicate homelessness within three years by repurposing unused travel loyalty resources. His leadership combines hospitality expertise, community service, and a passion for human dignity to address one of society’s most pressing challenges.
GiveARoof.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating homelessness in three years, through innovation, collaboration, and dignity. By leveraging approximately $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel points annually, the organization funds the development of welcome centers that provide not only shelter but comprehensive support services. Through robust outcome tracking and community partnerships, GiveARoof.org offers a scalable, sustainable model for addressing homelessness both locally and globally.
