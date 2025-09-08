Gallery Residential Welcomes Hayes Jessup as Director of Business Development

Hayes Jessup, Director of Business Development, Gallery Residential

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gallery Residential is proud to announce the addition of Hayes Jessup as Director of Business Development. In this role, Jessup will focus on cultivating strategic relationships, driving revenue growth, and securing third-party management contracts. She will also prepare financial models, proposals, and reports to support clients and senior leadership in making informed decisions and achieving long-term success.Jessup brings more than a decade of experience in multifamily third-party management, where she has consistently expanded market share and cultivated strong partnerships. Prior to joining Gallery Residential, she led new business development efforts across the Carolinas and Georgia for a global leader in multifamily housing.“I’m thrilled to join Gallery Residential, where collaboration, innovation, and the art of living have created an incredible culture and successful track record,” said Jessup. “My strategic approach to growth, paired with a deep understanding of third-party management, will position Gallery Residential to expand its industry footprint and deliver even greater value to our partners and clients.”Jessup will work closely with Blake Littlefield, Senior Director of Client Services, whose data-driven and forward-thinking approach has been instrumental in developing successful client strategies at Gallery Residential. Together, their combined expertise will strengthen Gallery Residential’s ability to deliver tailored, results-driven solutions for its clients.“Hayes is an exceptional addition to the Gallery Residential team,” said Tracy Bowers, Managing Partner at Gallery Residential. “Her proven ability to grow market share and build lasting client relationships directly supports our mission of delivering five-star hospitality and living out the art of living. Hayes will be a catalyst for future growth, helping Gallery Residential expand its reach while creating more value for our clients and residents.”A graduate of the College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science in International Business and a minor in Spanish, Jessup resides in Charleston, South Carolina, with her three daughters—Callan, McRae, and Evie—and their dog. Outside of work, she enjoys running, basketball, and beach days with her family.For property management inquiries, please contact bizdev@galleryresidential.com.###About Gallery ResidentialGallery Residential is an Atlanta-based property management firm focused on delivering exceptional resident experiences across Class A and B communities. Founded in 2023, Gallery manages 20,000 units across 10 states. The company combines institutional-level management expertise with a resident-centric, innovative approach. For more information about Gallery, visit www.galleryresidential.com

