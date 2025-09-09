embedded world North America 2025 Announces Keynote Speakers

Our keynote speakers bring deep technical expertise and forward-looking perspectives that will equip attendees to tackle today’s challenges and prepare for what’s next in embedded technology.” — Dennis Smith

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- embedded world North America (ewNA), returning for its second year, is excited to announce its keynote speakers for the 2025 event, taking place November 4–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Building on the success of its debut, ewNA continues to serve as a vital meeting place for the embedded technology community in North America.

The keynote stage will feature two visionary leaders who are shaping the future of embedded technology and driving innovation in the industry:

Dario Freddi, Managing Director, SECO

Title: Beyond GPUs: The Evolution of Edge AI Acceleration

Description: This keynote will examine the current landscape of edge AI acceleration, explore emerging trends, and ultimately what to consider when thinking about a new project.

Joe Fabbre, Vice President, Global Technology, Green Hills Software

Title: Welcome to the embedded software journey… Is that a light at the end of the tunnel? Or a freight train?

Description: . Some say we are at a tipping point where the complexity of software is outpacing the software engineer’s ability to keep up. How did this happen? What can we do about it? Can we find our way out of the dark? Can we avoid the freight train?

These keynote sessions will anchor three days of learning, exploration, and networking at ewNA 2025. Attendees will gain insight into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities impacting the global embedded ecosystem, while also hearing firsthand from leaders driving real-world applications and breakthrough solutions.

“Embedded systems and IoT technologies are at the heart of every major innovation today,” said Dennis Smith, the CEO of NürnbergMesse North America. “Our keynote speakers bring deep technical expertise and forward-looking perspectives that will equip attendees to tackle today’s challenges and prepare for what’s next in embedded technology.” In addition to keynote presentations, ewNA 2025 will feature an expansive exhibition floor, technical conference sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities designed to connect innovators, engineers, product leaders, and decision-makers from across industries.

Don’t Miss embedded world North America 2025

Registration and hotel blocks are now open. Register now and join us in Anaheim from November 4–6 to hear from leading voices in the embedded industry and connect with peers, partners, and innovators.

About embedded world North America

embedded world is the most professional and largest exhibition in its field, having accumulated substantial industry and customer data, as well as media resources. It gathers the leading enterprises of the global embedded industry, with its application range covering automotive electronics, AI, industrial control, IoT, and the medical sector. Building upon this success, embedded world North America is the perfect choice to source in-demand products, and provides further opportunities for upgrade-in-products and boost-in-technologies.

About NürnbergMesse North America

NMNA is a full subsidiary of the German trade fair group NürnbergMesse GmbH located in Nürnberg, Germany. NMNA produces U.S. international pavilions around the globe, provides opportunities for U.S. companies wishing to visit or exhibit in trade shows worldwide, and helps visitors access trade shows within their market. This combination of domestic and international expertise, supported by the global portfolio of NürnbergMesse GmbH, gives NMNA the flexibility and reach to assist U.S. companies in connecting with an international community of qualified buyers.

