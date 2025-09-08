ASN Software Recognized as a Top Dealership Tech Solution for 2025

ASN Software Advantage!" ASN Software Award! ASN office Located in Clovis, CA

ASN Software is Delivering a Hybrid Ecosystem that Empowers Auto Dealers, Finance Companies, and Flooring.

Auto dealers, finance companies, and flooring providers all need maximum automation. Join the ASN Network and experience the full ASN Software Advantage!” — Alex Azary

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASN Software, a pioneer in dealership management technology since 1999, has been recognized by Auto Tech Outlook as one of the Top Auto Dealership Solutions for 2025. The award celebrates ASN’s innovation in creating a powerful hybrid desktop-plus-cloud platform that delivers unmatched automation, compliance, and scalability for auto dealers, finance companies, and service shops.Shaping the Future of Dealership ManagementAuto retail has never moved faster. Dealers face rising competition, complex financing, shifting consumer expectations, and increasingly strict compliance obligations. ASN Software was built to solve these challenges—not with isolated tools, but with a fully connected ecosystem that empowers clients to run their businesses smarter, faster, and more profitably.ASN combines the stability and speed of a desktop system with the accessibility and innovation of the cloud. This hybrid design maximizes reliability while providing modern features such as CRM, eSign, customer payment portals, mobile service shop tasks, real-time reporting, and secure digital document management.An Ecosystem That Eliminates SilosAt the core of ASN’s value is its integrated suite of platforms—each powerful on its own, but game-changing when combined:AutoDealer Plus– A complete solution for independent and franchise dealerships, delivering CRM, desking, e-contracting, VIN scanning, inventory management, compliance automation, and service shop functionality with parts ordering. AutoDealer Plusalso includes an integrated F&I menu, giving dealers the ability to present trusted F&I products seamlessly to their customers. It is approved by franchise programs including Mitsubishi, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Infiniti.AutoFinance Plus– A platform designed for auto finance companies, offering branded finance portals, automated payment calculations, loan origination integration, credit pulling, collections management, and customer-facing tools.AutoFlooring Plus– A digital flooring platform that connects dealers and floorplan lenders through a shared portal.ASN DocManagement– A secure digital document management solution that eliminates paper files, supports electronic storage of deal jackets, and ensures compliance with record-keeping requirements.ASN CRM- ASN CRM: Beyond Sales to Full Dealer EngagementASN CRM goes far beyond traditional lead management, serving as a hub for sales, inventory oversight, digital reconditioning, and service shop processing. Dealers can track vehicles from acquisition through sale, while managing reconditioning tasks digitally for faster turnaround. In the service shop, ASN CRM keeps customers informed at every stage of the repair process with automated updates, reminders, and approvals—building trust and transparency. By unifying sales and service communication under one platform, ASN CRM helps dealers deliver a seamless, customer-first experience that drives both revenue and loyalty.This ecosystem approach ensures every department—sales, F&I, service, accounting, collections, and compliance—operates in sync.Expanding Innovation with AI Messaging ToolsAs part of its award-winning innovation, ASN is rolling out a series of AI-powered messaging features across its DMS and CRM platforms to help dealers, lenders, and finance companies enhance customer communication and streamline daily tasks.“To Spanish” Translation Tool – Available throughout the DMS and CRM, this option allows staff to instantly translate outgoing text messages into Spanish, bridging language barriers and supporting stronger relationships with Spanish-speaking customers.AI-Generated Lead Responses in CRM – When texting leads, sales teams can now choose “Generate Response” to automatically create a message tailored to the customer, based on available data. AI Messaging for Collections in AutoFinance Plus – Finance companies and BHPH dealers can leverage AI-generated collection messages to ensure consistent, professional communication with past-due customers—helping collectors save time while maintaining compliance standards.Looking ahead, ASN plans to introduce AI voice support as part of its future releases, once client feedback from these initial AI features has been collected. By integrating AI into daily dealership tasks, we're helping our clients connect more effectively with their customers and strengthen retention. By automating compliance checks, tax calculations, disclosures, and credit reporting, ASN reduces risk while boosting productivity.Recognition That Reflects Client Success Our growth and reputation come from listening to our clients, solving their toughest challenges, and delivering software that keeps pace with the high speed of auto retail. ASN is approved for multiple franchise dealer programs and trusted by independent dealerships nationwide to improve efficiency, compliance, and growth.For more information, visit www.ASNSoftware.com

