Volunteers Across the Country Take Part in National Public Lands Day, September 27

Volunteers clear invasive plants from the water at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington, DC, as part of National Public Lands Day. Photo: Jason Dixon

From trail repairs to beach clean-ups, National Public Lands Day unites communities in caring for and celebrating America’s outdoor spaces.

This year’s theme for NPLD, ‘Our Home Outdoors,’ reminds us that public lands are not just physical spaces, but where we come together, feel rooted, and develop a sense of place.” — Sara Espinoza, NEEF president & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just a few weeks, thousands of people across the country will visit their local parks, nature preserves, and green spaces for recreation, rehabilitation, and old-fashioned hard work. The occasion is the 32nd annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD) , the nation’s largest single-day volunteering event for public lands.Celebrating Public Lands, Fee-FreeCoordinated by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), NPLD brings together individuals, families, community groups, and public land agencies to care for and celebrate America’s treasured outdoor spaces. Participating public lands waive entrance fees for the day, and activities include trail maintenance, tree planting, beach clean-ups, and more.“For over three decades, National Public Lands Day has been integral to our goal of promoting the many benefits of America’s public lands,” said Sara Espinoza, president and CEO of NEEF. “This year’s theme for NPLD, ‘Our Home Outdoors,’ reminds us that public lands are not just physical spaces, but where we come together, feel rooted, and develop a sense of place.”Connecting Communities, Making an ImpactNPLD is more than a clean-up—it connects communities, provides meaningful outdoor experiences, and highlights the educational, recreational, and health benefits of public lands. In 2024, more than 52,000 volunteers participated in over 750 NPLD events across the U.S., contributing an estimated $10.5 million in volunteer service.Partners Amplify NPLD’s ImpactWith the support of federal and state agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service, and state park systems, as well as private partners like Athletic Brewing Company, NEEF expands NPLD’s reach and inspires a shared commitment to protect and celebrate America’s public lands."Volunteers are the heart of public lands stewardship,” said Dave Glenn, director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources. “In Wyoming, they help maintain trails, protect wildlife habitat, restore historic structures, and share the stories of the people and places that came before us. By joining National Public Lands Day, volunteers not only make a tangible impact, they also strengthen the connection between our communities and the landscapes and heritage we’re entrusted to protect.”NPLD Signature Event to Honor Legacy of American ConservationEach year, NEEF partners with a public lands site for the NPLD Signature Event. This year, Bartram’s Garden , the oldest surviving botanic garden in North America, will host the event for the first time in its 134-year history, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on September 27.Exploring Public Lands, Big and SmallNEEF supports land managers and organizers with resources, grants, and an online platform to register and promote NPLD events. NPLD events take place across the country, from famous sites such as Yosemite and Yellowstone to local parks and green spaces.Here’s a glimpse at a few:• Curt Gowdy State Park, Wyoming: Volunteers, park staff, and Audubon Society members will maintain bird boxes that serve as nesting sites for the thousands of mountain bluebirds that migrate through the park each year.• Gateway National Recreation Area, New Jersey: Volunteers will celebrate NPLD at Sandy Hook with a beach clean-up, protecting native habitats. This family-friendly event is open to all ages.• San Bernardino National Forest, California: Volunteers will plant native seeds from local nurseries to restore pollinator habitats and stabilize eroded soils, supporting wildlife and scenic trails while gaining a hands-on conservation experience.• Bureau of Land Management Public Lands, New Mexico: Visitors can join the Love Your Lands social media challenge, showcasing Leave No Trace practices on federal lands. Volunteers who share photos and videos are eligible for free entry to participating sites, combining service with interactive engagement.Events Happening in all 50 StatesWith hundreds of activities from Alaska to Florida, people of all ages and abilities can get involved on September 27. Find an NPLD event near you by entering your zip code on NEEF’s interactive map

At the 2024 NPLD Signature Event, NEEF and partners hosted educational and volunteer activities at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, DC.

