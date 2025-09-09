Billboard Express Partners with Mobilytics to Bring Impression Tracking to East Coast Billboard Truck Campaigns

Billboard Express launches impression tracking in partnership with Mobilytics, bringing measurable accountability to mobile billboard campaigns.

Billboard Express expands its data-driven mobile billboard advertising with new impression tracking across major East Coast markets.

Advertisers deserve the same real-time accountability from outdoor ads that they expect from digital media.” — Adam Zakhar, Director of Billboard Express

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billboard Express , a leader in LED mobile billboard truck advertising for more than 30 years, today announced a new partnership with Mobilytics to launch impression tracking across its nationwide campaigns. This enhancement brings greater transparency and accountability to clients, ensuring every advertising dollar is accountable and delivers measurable results.For decades, outdoor advertising has been one of the most trusted mass-reach mediums, but brands have increasingly demanded digital-level insights. With Mobilytics technology, Billboard Express can now quantify audience impressions and verified exposure across its nationwide mobile billboard advertising campaigns.“Advertisers shouldn’t have to choose between bold visibility and data-driven accountability,” said Adam Zakhar, Director of Billboard Express. “By integrating Mobilytics impression tracking into our billboard truck fleet, we’re giving brands both powerful street-level presence with the performance metrics they expect in 2025.”The rollout builds on Billboard Express’s initial West Coast launch and is now expanding to key East Coast metros, including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and New York City. This expansion comes as out-of-home (OOH) advertising is surging. According to the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), OOH ad spend grew over 8% in 2024, driven by growing demand for measurable, tech-enabled formats.“Our mission has always been to deliver memories that move markets,” added Zakhar. “With real-time tracking, we can prove the value of our campaigns and help clients make smarter advertising decisions.”The new feature integrates seamlessly into Billboard Express’s existing offerings, which include high-resolution digital LED billboard trucks , GPS-verified routing, proof-of-performance reporting, and customized campaign strategies for both national brands and local businesses.Billboard Express and Mobilytics believe this partnership sets a new standard for transparent OOH advertising, bridging the gap between online analytics and real-world impact.About Billboard ExpressBillboard Express has been delivering high-impact LED mobile billboard truck advertising for over 30 years. Headquartered in Southern California, the company operates a national fleet of digital LED trucks and has executed thousands of campaigns for leading brands, agencies, and event organizers.About MobilyticsMobilytics provides advanced data analytics solutions for mobile media. Its technology enables real-time impression tracking, traffic verification, and performance reporting for out-of-home advertising operators across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.