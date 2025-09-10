LeydenJar Closes New Investment Round to Launch First 100% Silicon Anode Production Facility

LeydenJar High energy density battery cells LeydenJar production in Eindhoven, The Netherlands

By enabling +50% higher energy density, charging under 12 minutes, and 85% lower CO2 emissions, the company’s anodes allow for lighter, more powerful batteries.

LEIDEN, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeydenJar , the Dutch deep-tech company pioneering 100% pure silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries, today announced new funding to bring its breakthrough technology into full-scale production at its Eindhoven facility PlantOne. The company raised €13 million in equity financing led by Extantia and Invest-NL , which will be used to complete the last phase of the PlantOne construction and start operations in 2027.In parallel, the company secured €10 million in customer funding from a leading US-based consumer electronics company for the development and installation of key production equipment. This combined support underscores strong market validation of LeydenJar’s technology and its path to commercial scale.“This funding marks a pivotal moment for LeydenJar,” said Christian Rood, CEO and Co-founder of LeydenJar. “We’re now moving from breakthrough lab innovation to full-scale production. Our technology is already integrated into the roadmaps of some of the world’s most ambitious product developers and with PlantOne, we’ll be ready to deliver at scale.”LeydenJar’s silicon anode technology has attracted strong interest from global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and cell manufacturers because it increases the battery capacity by 50%, overcoming the size and weight limitations of conventional batteries. By enabling smaller, lighter, and more powerful batteries with its cell manufacturing partners, LeydenJar unlocks the future of entirely new products such as AI-powered wearables, longer-range electric vehicles, and even electric aviation.“In the global battery race, you either lead with breakthrough technology or you fall behind. LeydenJar is a true technological leapfrog,” said Yair Reem, Partner at Extantia. “Their pure silicon anode platform is setting a new global benchmark for energy density, creating a product that doesn’t just compete with — but has the potential to surpass — the most advanced battery cells from top-tier producers in China. We are proud to back a future global leader in this critical industry.”PlantOne will host proprietary PECVD machines, custom made for producing silicon anode rolls at scale. When fully operational, the factory will produce 125.000 m2 per year of Silyte, LeydenJar’s 100% silicon anode enough to power 5 million smartphone batteries or the entire global demand for earbuds. In parallel, the company will invest in building out its commercial organisation and scaling operational infrastructure to support growing customer demand and prepare for full industrial deployment.“It’s inspiring to witness LeydenJar’s journey from promising technology to now becoming a production company with global ambitions up close. We believe in the potential of LeydenJar’s pure silicon anodes to transform the battery industry, and we’re particularly encouraged by the strong commercial traction the company is already seeing,” said Evelien Bijl, investment manager at Invest-NL.Originating in Leiden, LeydenJar has grown into a global player, with operations in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. The construction of PlantOne exemplifies how the company continues to expand as a next-generation battery leader, scaling its technology to enable smaller, lighter, and more powerful batteries for the products of tomorrow.________________________________________About LeydenJarLeydenJar is a Dutch deep-tech company developing the world’s first commercially viable 100% pure silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries. Its proprietary technology delivers significantly higher energy density, faster charging, and a dramatically lower carbon footprint. Founded in 2016 as a spin-off from TNO, LeydenJar is headquartered in Leiden with operations in Eindhoven. Learn more at www.leyden-jar.com About ExtantiaExtantia is a venture capital firm backing pioneers in climate. Extantia Flagship directly invests in software and hardware solutions that address large, near-term market opportunities with the power to redefine industries. For more information about Extantia and its investment approach, learn more at www.extantia.com About Invest-NLInvest-NL is the National Promotional Institution of the Netherlands, committed to driving a sustainable and innovative future. They accelerate and finance major societal transitions in the fields of Agrifood, Biobased & Circular Economy, Deep Tech, Energy, and Life Sciences & Health. Learn more at www.invest-nl.nl

