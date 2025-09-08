Tender Care PPEC Honored with Multiple Wins in 2025 Best of Florida Awards

Tender Care PPEC Won Best of Florida 2025

Tender Care PPEC earns top honors in pediatric care with 3 wins in the 2025 Best of Florida Awards.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tender Care PPEC is proud to announce its recognition as a top healthcare provider in the 2025 Best of Florida Awards. The organization was named the winner in three distinguished categories:Best of Florida Winner in the Pediatric Practices categoryRegional Winner in the Specialty Healthcare Providers categoryRegional Winner in the Children’s Therapy Practices categoryThe Best of Florida Awards honor excellence across a wide range of industries, with less than 10 percent of Florida businesses earning this prestigious distinction. These recognitions celebrate Tender Care PPEC’s continued commitment to providing exceptional pediatric medical care and therapy services for medically fragile children.“We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Best of Florida Awards,” said Thomas LoBianco, VP, “These awards reflect the dedication of our compassionate staff, the trust of our families, and our mission to create a safe, nurturing environment where children with special needs can thrive.”Tender Care PPEC offers skilled nursing and therapy services in a unique medical daycare setting designed specifically for children with complex medical needs. With locations across Florida, the center has become a trusted partner for families seeking high-quality, personalized pediatric care.For more information about Tender Care PPEC and its award-winning services, please visit www.tcms.care

