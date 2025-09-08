iFLO® PRO Launches New Severe Clog Relief and Pre-Treatment Formula

iFLO Pro Logo

Powerful and safe solution helps HVAC professionals and homeowners quickly and effectively clear severe clogs in A/C condensate lines

The introduction of our Severe Clog Relief formula & new iFLO Pro Battery device perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing a complete range of proactive A/C condensate management solutions.” — Jake Sulovski, Chief Revenue Officer

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLOPro, a leader in proactive HVAC drain line management, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product line with the introduction of two new solutions: the Severe Clog Relief and Pre-Treatment Formula and the iFLO Pro Battery device. This expanded lineup provides a tailored solution for the unique needs of HVAC dealers, commercial businesses, multifamily property management, and hospitality professionals.The new Severe Clog Relief and Pre-Treatment Formula is designed to address existing issues, serving as the first step in the company’s "Start Clean - Stay Clean" philosophy. The formula is a 5X concentrated solution, making it a powerful and technologically advanced A/C drain line cleaner. It utilizes proprietary iFLoBiotic™ technology, which uses a specially formulated enzyme and bacteria to target and break down Zooglea bacteria that clogs A/C drain pans. The formula is eco-friendly, safe for all metals and HVAC equipment, and safe for technicians to use. It clears a clog within an hour and continues to work for up to 24 hours.To complement this cleaning solution, iFLO Pro is also introducing the new iFLO Pro Battery device. This streamlined, plug-and-play solution is ideal for high-volume installations where simplicity is key. Designed for quick installation directly into the A/C condensate drain line, the device operates independently after being commissioned, making it a reliable, low-maintenance option that doesn't require constant internet connectivity. The iFLO Pro Battery is sold as a complete kit, which includes a proprietary PRO Enzymatic Formula providing up to six months of protection and is backed by a two-year warranty.For projects that demand higher connectivity and control, iFLO continues to offer the iFLO Pro Wired device. This system connects directly to a 24V power source, providing continuous power and remote monitoring capabilities with advanced features such as float switch alerts."The introduction of our Severe Clog Relief formula and the new iFLO Pro Battery device perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing a complete range of proactive A/C condensate management solutions," says Jake Sulovski, Chief Revenue Officer. "We now have a product that fits the needs of every professional, from clearing an existing clog safely and effectively to providing tailored long-term maintenance solutions."With over 80 thousand devices in the field, iFLO is a trusted partner for professionals in the HVAC industry. The expanded lineup solidifies iFLO's position as a provider of comprehensive solutions that turn reactive emergencies into proactive maintenance.For more information, visit www.iFLOPROS.com About iFLO Pro: iFLO Pro develops advanced solutions for HVAC drain line maintenance, helping to prevent clogs, reduce service calls, and ensure the efficient operation of air conditioning systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

