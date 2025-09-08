ChemCeed to Exhibit at the 2025 Global Polymer Summit in Cleveland, OH

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChemCeed , a leading provider of chemical raw materials, is pleased to announce that Grace Lafaive and Wyatt Olson will be representing the company at the 2025 Global Polymer Summit, taking place September 8–11, 2025, in Cleveland, OH. ChemCeed will be exhibiting at Booth #648, where attendees can learn more about the company’s extensive product portfolio and solutions for the polymer industry.At this year’s event, ChemCeed will be highlighting not only its extensive line of plasticizers, but also its rubber accelerator line, showcasing the company’s ability to serve a wide range of applications within the polymer sector.The Global Polymer Summit brings together professionals from across the supply chain to explore the latest innovations, industry challenges, and market opportunities. With a strong focus on technical expertise and customer-driven service, ChemCeed is proud to showcase its commitment to supporting manufacturers and formulators with high-quality materials and reliable supply.“Events like the Global Polymer Summit are invaluable opportunities to connect with both current partners and new customers,” said Marimel Enderes, President of ChemCeed. “Grace and Wyatt are looking forward to engaging in conversations about industry trends and demonstrating how ChemCeed can bring value to the marketplace.”ChemCeed invites all attendees to visit Booth #648 to meet the team, explore product offerings, and discuss how ChemCeed can provide tailored solutions for business needs.About ChemCeedChemCeed is a woman-owned and ISO 9001:2015 certified company headquartered in Chippewa Falls, WI. As a worldwide chemical supplier, ChemCeed provides a wide range of chemical raw materials to industries including adhesives, plastics, lubricants, coatings, and more. With a focus on customer service, technical expertise, and dependable supply, ChemCeed is dedicated to helping its partners achieve success.

