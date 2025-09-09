DroneDeploy Hits Break-Even, Raises Strategic $15M to Fuel Construction Progress AI Product

Reality capture leader is investing earnings into its AI and robotics products

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DroneDeploy , the leading reality capture platform, today announced that it has reached break-even – a milestone that gives the company complete control over its growth trajectory. As a result of this financial strength, existing investors provided $15 million of strategic funding to accelerate DroneDeploy’s development of new AI and robotics products.● Break-even achieved: DroneDeploy is now fully self-sustaining, enabling it to invest all additional revenue in product and services for customers.● Investors doubling down: Existing backers including co-lead investors Emergence Capital and Scale Venture Partners, as well as Airtree Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and Uncork Capital, are doubling down, noting DroneDeploy’s leadership at the intersection of two massive tech waves: AI and robotics.● $15M strategic investment just for AI and robotics: A targeted fundraise to invest behind new AI products, Progress AI and Safety AI, that are already being used to automate site analysis, reduce delays and lower costs on the new wave of hyperscale data center construction projects.● Expanding robotics: Funding will fuel DroneDeploy’s robotics capabilities, advancing autonomous capture for fully autonomous quadruped, aerial and future humanoid systems.“Reaching break-even means we’ve proven the sustainability of our company, and are able to invest all future earnings in products and services that enable our customers,” said Mike Winn, CEO and co-founder of DroneDeploy. “Over the past decade, we’ve created the leading reality capture platform used on over 1.7 million sites in more than 180 countries. That foundation allows us to double down on the next frontier: automating analysis and decision making with AI and robotics.”Progress AI lays the groundworkThis milestone comes on the heels of DroneDeploy’s successful launch of Progress AI, its vision-language solution that delivers automated progress tracking from drone and 360 walkthrough data. Contractors and owners are already using Progress AI to generate 95%+ accurate progress reports within minutes, at a fraction of the cost of legacy tools.As sites become more automated, they’re producing mountains of new data – and DroneDeploy’s AI is uniquely positioned to turn that into actionable intelligence.“With Progress AI, we’re getting accurate site visibility in minutes – and using that to make faster, better calls across our portfolio,” said Jon Ferguson, Vice President, VDC at Layton Construction. “But what’s more important is where this is going. DroneDeploy’s automation roadmap – across drones, robotics and AI – is exactly what the industry needs: fewer manual workflows, tighter risk control and data we can trust to drive critical decisions at scale, especially on complex, critical infrastructure projects like data centers.”From flying cameras to thinking robotsDroneDeploy’s evolution over the past decade has moved well beyond drones. With its acquisition of Rocos, the company established a dedicated robotics team that builds an operating system for deploying robots at scale across industrial sites, feeding DroneDeploy’s AI systems that detect delays, validate pay apps and proactively surface safety risks.“DroneDeploy sits uniquely at the intersection of AI and robotics, with years of specialized data that power systems no one else can build,” said Kevin Spain, General Partner at Emergence Capital. “They’re not just capitalizing on this next wave, they’re driving it.”Disciplined growth sets DroneDeploy apartUnlike many peers still digging out from the overfunded 2021 ZIRP cycle, DroneDeploy charted a deliberate path – prioritizing operational fundamentals over headline valuations. This discipline enabled the company to achieve break-even on a strong, repeatable business model.“DroneDeploy is the clear category leader in reality capture – profitable, proven and in control of its future,” said Rory O’Driscoll, Partner at Scale Venture Partners. “What makes this moment unique is the convergence of trends finally working in their favor. Enterprises are ready to adopt AI, robots are walking jobsites, regulators are opening up airspace. That wave has arrived and DroneDeploy is perfectly positioned to ride it.”See what’s next at the Procore Championship and Horizons 2025DroneDeploy is proud to be showcasing these new capabilities as an official sponsor of the Procore Championship, in Napa Valley, CA from September 11-14. We’ll be demonstrating our latest robotics and AI technology and connecting with industry leaders at Procore’s Future of Construction Summit, taking place on September 12.Then at Horizons 2025, our flagship user conference, we’ll unveil major product announcements across robotics and AI. Join us to see how the next generation of site intelligence is being built. Learn more at dronedeploy.com/horizons.==================About DroneDeploy:DroneDeploy powers field teams with robotics and AI. As the only reality capture platform that combines robotic automation, AI agents and a truly unified system, DroneDeploy allows critical industries to operate with speed and confidence.From construction and energy to agriculture, the world’s largest companies use DroneDeploy to simplify field operations, improve safety and make smarter decisions, faster. By combining aerial drones, 360 and fixed cameras, ground robots and proprietary AI, we’re bringing the power of automation and visual intelligence to all stakeholders, from the field to the boardroom.To learn more, visit www.dronedeploy.com , join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and X, and subscribe to DroneDeploy Insider to discover use cases, watch virtual events, download playbooks and get to know our team through our content.==================Media contact:

