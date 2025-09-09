The 14th Annual Int'l Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA AWARDS): Open Call for Documentaries, XR, and Impact Media

SIMA 2026 Open for Entries: The 14th Annual Social Impact Media Awards champion storytelling at the intersection of creative excellence and social resonance.

Championing storytelling at the intersection of creative excellence and social resonance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Social Impact Media Awards, commonly known as the SIMA Awards, proudly announce the launch of its 14th annual awards cycle, SIMA 2026, inviting filmmakers, production companies, creative activists, and media innovators worldwide to submit works that embody the convergence of creative excellence and social resonance.

Since its founding in 2012, SIMA has championed the belief that documentary film is more than a genre—it is a force: a force for accountability, for truth-telling, for empathy. For over a decade, SIMA has served as a platform where these works are not only recognized, but amplified. To date, their community spans 4,800 filmmakers across 140 countries, setting the gold standard for impact storytelling by celebrating films that move with precision, poetry, and purpose.

“At the heart of the SIMA is a commitment to stories that are both artistically bold and socially indispensable. Creative excellence means more than technical mastery; it is filmmaking with a distinct voice, films that surprise, challenge, and breathe life into even the most difficult truths. Social resonance is what transforms those works into catalysts—stories that do not simply document injustice, but humanize it; that do not merely inform, but transform. These are films that uphold dignity, invite empathy, and stir our collective conscience. We cannot wait to see and champion your work this year.” — Daniela Kon Lieberberg, Founder & CEO, SIMA

As the world confronts escalating climate crises, forced displacement, systemic inequities, and growing threats to human rights and democracy, SIMA 2026 calls for films that confront these realities with courage and craft. The works sought this year are not only relevant—they are indispensable.

Select finalists will join SIMA’s year-round distribution programs: the award-winning global education platform SIMA Academy, which reaches students, educators, and leaders in more than 100 countries; and Cinema Across Borders, SIMA’s global traveling screening series, which brings films to festivals, cultural forums, and grassroots communities across over 30 countries. Through these initiatives, SIMA ensures that stories live far beyond the screen—shaping perceptions, fueling advocacy, and inspiring change at every level.

ENTRY CATEGORIES:

With an uncompromising commitment to the highest standards of social impact storytelling, SIMA welcomes entries across diverse formats, including Feature and Short Documentaries, Impact Videos, Extended Reality (XR)/Interactive works, Impact Campaigns, and Production Companies whose portfolios demonstrate a dedication to media that drives positive change. Winners receive awards, cash prizes, media features, and global distribution opportunities, while joining a movement that champions storytelling where artistry meets conscience—shaping the world one story at a time.

As SIMA continues to uphold its mission, it affirms that cinema is not simply about entertainment. It is a meeting place for truths that must be told, memories that must be preserved, and possibilities that yearn to be realized. In this spirit, SIMA 2026 invites filmmakers, producers, and changemakers to submit their work and take part in a global dialogue where stories transcend borders, ignite empathy, and amplify the urgent pursuit of truth and justice.

SUBMIT TODAY:

SUBMIT + LEARN MORE: SIMAAWARDS.COM

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: October 9, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: media@simaawards.org

AWARDS DEADLINES + KEY DATES:

OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS | September 9, 2025

EARLY BIRD DEADLINE | September 18, 2025

REGULAR DEADLINE | September 25, 2025

LATE / FINAL DEADLINE | October 9, 2025

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED | January 7, 2026

WINNERS ANNOUNCED | February 4, 2026

SIMA'S SPONSORS

SIMA’s Sponsors are committed to the collaborative effort of honoring the most thought-provoking documentary films of our time. The 14th Annual SIMA Awards are powered by SIMA STUDIOS, The Foundation for Systemic Change, Ethologics, FIPADOC - International Documentary Festival, International Documentary Association (IDA), Firelight Media & Firelight Films, DC/DOX Festival, Double Exposure Film Festival, Documentary Organization of Canada (DOC), Documentary Australia, The Good Media Network, Women's Voices Now, Doc Edge, and Docubox.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.