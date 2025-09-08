SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lalaine Bantay Nieva, DBA, has been officially recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for her remarkable journey of resilience, leadership, and service. From overcoming homelessness to becoming a global educator, entrepreneur, and publisher, Dr. Lalaine’s story is one of determination and impact.As Founder and CEO of Lalaine Int’l Shelter for Men, Women and Children and Lalaine HealthCare Services, she has built organizations dedicated to providing therapeutic programs, senior support, and family-centered care.In 2025, she expanded her vision into publishing by establishing Lalaine Book Publishing. Her upcoming works include Importance of Good Manners, a children’s book instilling kindness and respect, and Business Analysis Plan, a professional guide for today’s leaders. With five additional manuscripts in progress, Dr. Lalaine is set to inspire readers of all ages worldwide.A former kindergarten teacher of 25 years, Dr. Lalaine has been honored with multiple awards, including the Distinguished Alumni Award (2024). Beyond business, she remains active in civic work, church service, and international advocacy.Dr. Lalaine isn’t just building businesses — she’s building legacies.This press release is being carried out for Per lounge and marketing purposes, and it does not have any link.

