JOYA x TOM FRUIN: ALL ACCESS PASS

12-Foot Rooftop Sculpture Becomes Scented Beacon on Brooklyn Waterfront

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting Friday, September 12, Joya turns its Red Hook space into a multisensory destination: ALL ACCESS PASS, a collaboration with acclaimed NYC artist Tom Fruin . Spawned by the grit of late-night forays and dance floor sweat, the installation reimagines scent and structure as traces of a life well lived—elevating what's discarded into something luminous and lasting.ALL ACCESS PASS is a collaboration between artists working in different forms but with a shared instinct: to turn materials into meaning. Tom Fruin's kaleidoscopic sculptures—most recognizably his multi-colored Water Towers above Dumbo and Brooklyn Bridge Park—reimagine urban detritus as radiant markers of place, memory, and everyday beauty. At Joya, fragrance operates the same way: layered, emotional, and precise, offered as a medium that expands narrative and experience.From beyond the pier, visitors are greeted by Fruin's new 12-foot sculpture titled ALL ACCESS PASS, an illuminated tower on the studio roof inspired by scavenged Webster Hall wristbands, timed to be lit and diffuse scent after dark. This rooftop beacon becomes a multisensory landmark on the Brooklyn waterfront.Inside the studio, Fruin’s work is integrated into the historic industrial space: art panels hang from joists, exploding the found artwork quilt that inspired the collection. Windows become multi-colored portals; site-specific sculptures come to life, and a mini “factory” emits the signature scent. Additionally, a curated showcase of fragrance-based storytelling spans other Joya projects, alongside self-led material studies. A retail moment offers exclusive products tied to the installation. ALL ACCESS PASS reflects Joya's approach to creative partnership: not logo placement, but true collaboration between artists working in different mediums with shared instincts.About Joya Studio: Joya is a modern fragrance house based in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Led by Frederick Bouchardy and Brian Detwiler, the studio translates identity into scent, story and physical form through ongoing collaborations with artists, brands and cultural institutions.About Tom Fruin: Tom Fruin (born 1974, Los Angeles)is a contemporary American sculptor who lives and works in Brooklyn. He is known for large-scale installations using steel and colored plexiglass, and his works are in public collections, including the Brooklyn Museum and The Kunstpalast, Düsseldorf.By Appointment: Private studio access, rooftop documentation, fragrance sampling and space partnerships available September 12-October 10.Location: Joya Studio, 499 Van Brunt Street, Building 4A, Red Hook Pier, Brooklyn, NY 11231Upcoming Collaborations & Experiences: (September-October 2025) A collaboration and activation with Yinka Ilori is on view at the Bloomingdale's flagship on 59th Street. (October 2025-January 2026) “Monet & Venice” immersive scent experience at the Brooklyn Museum.

