July 2025 Bat and Human Interaction Report: Rabies Cases & Exposure Alerts

As temperatures soared and outdoor activity peaked, July 2025 saw a range of serious bat and human rabies incidents.

CO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures soared and outdoor activity peaked, July 2025 saw a range of serious bat and human rabies incidents—from campers getting bitten in remote parks to families discovering infected bats inside their homes. With more news reports of rabies encounters than in April, May, or June, July appeared to be the busiest month yet for bat-related incidents. Here are the most notable bat and human interaction reports this month:Pueblo County, CO: Neighborhood bat tests positive for rabiesIn a Pueblo County neighborhood, a bat found near homes tested positive for rabies. While no people were directly exposed, the case prompted a serious reminder from local health officials: don’t touch bats—ever. Even a bat that looks harmless could carry the virus. Residents were urged to report any unusual wildlife activity and to ensure their pets are up to date on vaccinations. A moment of caution can prevent a major health scare.Spokane County, WA: Three People Undergo Post-Exposure Rabies TreatmentThree individuals in Spokane County are receiving rabies post-exposure treatment after encountering a bat later confirmed to be rabid. The bat was found inside a structure where people were sleeping, raising the possibility of unrecognized contact. Spokane health officials advised anyone who sees a bat in their bedroom—or who wakes up to one nearby—to seek medical advice immediately.Brandon, SD: Bat Found Flying Inside Home Tests PositiveA homeowner in Brandon had a scary surprise when a bat started flying around inside their house. Thankfully, they did the right thing—captured the bat safely and had it tested. The results confirmed it was rabid. While no one was bitten, local health officials advised everyone in the home to take precautions. They also reminded the public that any bat found indoors, especially where people are sleeping, should always be treated as a potential exposure.Furnas County, NE: Third Rabid Bat in the RegionThe Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department confirmed its third rabies-positive animal of the year: a bat found in Furnas County. Although no human contact was documented, the growing number of rabid wildlife in the region led to a renewed push for education on safe bat handling and testing.Beaver Lake, AR: Bat Bite Interrupts Family Camping TripA man camping at Lost Bridge North Beach in Beaver Lake was bitten by a bat during the night. He looked for emergency care immediately and began rabies post-exposure treatment. Officials reminded outdoor enthusiasts to be aware of nocturnal wildlife and avoid direct contact, even with grounded or seemingly injured bats.San Angelo, TX: Children Handle Bats, Public Alert IssuedAfter several residents, including children, were seen handling dead or grounded bats in San Angelo, the city issued a public warning about rabies risks. The health department encouraged parents to talk to their kids about not touching wildlife, no matter how harmless it may look. Even without a bite, handling a bat can still be dangerous. Authorities reminded everyone to report these encounters right away to help prevent exposure.Mount Holly, NC: Family Dog Exposed to Rabid BatA family’s dog came into contact with a bat in their yard, which later tested positive for rabies. It was Gaston County’s 10th confirmed rabies case of the year, and officials reminded pet owners to keep their pets’ vaccinations up to date and avoid interactions with wildlife.Memphis, TN: Summer Heat Brings Bat Activity Into HomesWildlife services in Memphis reported a spike in home bat encounters. While most incidents involved colonies in attics or vents, residents were warned not to attempt removal themselves and to seek professional help.Key Takeaways from July*Never handle bats, alive or dead, without protective gear.*Don’t assume a bat must bite to transmit rabies; airborne exposure in confined spaces is also a risk.*Never allow children to touch dead or grounded bats.*When outdoors, including in parks or campsites, regularly inspect your surroundings and avoid interaction with wildlife.*If a bat is found indoors, especially in a sleeping area, treat this as a potential exposure and contact your health provider.*Outdoor encounters, including pets interacting with bats, should be reported to animal control.*If you’ve found a bat inside your home or business or are dealing with repeated sightings, call Get Bats Out for safe and humane bat removal. Multiple bats could signal a larger problem that needs expert attention.

