Gov2Biz Launches Lia - Resilient Texan Program to Support Flood-Affected Local Governments

Flood-impacted local governments in Texas can access Lia, an AI agent for Local Governments, to ease staff burden and aid residents.

The Lia Resilient Texan Program shows our commitment to helping governments support residents. GovTech & AI are our expertise and this is our way of helping fellow Texans affected by floods.” — Karthik Agarwal, CEO of Gov2Biz

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gov2Biz Inc. announced the launch of the Lia - Resilient Texan Program, a community-focused initiative created to assist Texas cities and counties as they continue recovery efforts following the July floods. Through this program, eligible local governments will receive free access to Lia, Gov2Biz’s AI-powered intelligent agent, to enhance citizen engagement and streamline recovery efforts.

This initiative is part of Gov2Biz’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and helping government agencies serve residents when it matters most.

Program Overview

The Lia Resilient - Texan Program provides up to three months of complimentary use, including 1,000 credits, for eligible counties and municipalities. Lia is a 24/7 voice and chat agent for local governments, capable of:

· Responding to citizen questions and providing important local updates

· Sharing timely information on recovery resources

Lia is designed specifically for local government needs and is backed by industry recognition.

Gov2Biz’s AI solutions, including Lia, have received awards such as the Globee® and the Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Technical Innovation. For local governments, this translates into adopting a solution that is trusted, proven, and recognized for delivering real improvements in citizen services when it matters most.



Eligibility Criteria

The program is open to county governments and municipalities located in areas designated for disaster assistance by FEMA following the July floods in Texas. The complete list of counties can be found on the program's official webpage.

Interested local governments that meet the eligibility criteria can apply to become a Resilience Partner by visiting the program's official page by November 15, 2025.

About Gov2Biz

Gov2Biz Inc. is a Government Technology company delivering cutting-edge AI-powered government technology software products and solutions. Gov2Biz is an AWS Qualified Software and AWS Public Sector Partner.

Lia - Resilient Texan Program by Gov2Biz

