Sylvester.ai Partners with Nova Vet Family to Bring AI-Powered Feline Pain Detection to Middle East & North Africa

Sylvester.ai Logo Nova Vet Family Logo

Partnership expands cat health AI-technology to regions where cats represent 90% of clinic visits

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sylvester.ai , a pioneer in AI-driven feline health technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Nova Vet Family , a Dubai-headquartered international veterinary platform backed by Nova Pharma distribution group. The collaboration will bring AI-powered feline pain detection technology to veterinary clinics across the Middle East, parts of North Africa as well as international markets.The partnership offers Sylvester.ai technology to clinics seeking to elevate the standard of care for their feline patients, increase clinic revenue, and strengthen cat owner loyalty. Nova Vet Family operates as a comprehensive veterinary platform, bringing "best technology" solutions to clinics across the Middle East and beyond.Perfect Market Match for Feline-Focused Innovation"Up to 90% of clinic visits are from cats in the Middle East region," said Susan Groeneveld, CEO and Founder of Sylvester.ai. "This partnership demonstrates Sylvester.ai's international scalability and commitment to improving feline care worldwide, connecting cat caregivers and veterinarians together on a global scale through our species-centric approach."Advancing Global Feline Healthcare StandardsSylvester.ai's technology uses artificial intelligence to assess feline pain with 89% precision using validated veterinary pain scales, giving cats a voice in their healthcare. The technology addresses a critical gap in feline care, where less than half of cats in North America receive regular veterinary attention."Nova Vet Family's mission is to empower veterinarians and clinic owners with the best tools from around the globe" says Dr. Patrik Holmboe, Product & Services Director at Nova Vet Family. "Cats are at the heart of so many clinics in this region, yet feline pain often goes under-diagnosed and under-treated. Sylvester.ai is set to change this in a big way by putting AI-driven innovation directly into the hands of veterinarians, meaning this collaboration is exactly what Nova Vet Family stands for: making global veterinary breakthroughs accessible to regional clinics."Strengthening the Human-Animal Bond Through TechnologyThe partnership leverages both organizations' commitment to improving feline welfare through innovation. Cats hold special significance in many cultures, making this collaboration particularly relevant for the region's veterinary community while extending benefits to Nova Vet Family's broader international network."We're bringing AI-powered feline pain detection to markets with high cat-to-clinic visit ratios, enabling veterinarians to provide more data-driven care," said Frances Valentine, Ph.D., Lead Animal Behaviourist at Sylvester.ai.Comprehensive Support for Regional and International PracticesThe partnership includes support for veterinary practices through:-Q&A webinar for Nova Vet Family members (September 15)-Training programs led by Kim Knapp, Head of Vet Sales-Educational content and testimonial showcases-Ongoing technical support and integration assistanceVeterinarians can access Sylvester.ai technology through Nova Vet Family membership at special rates for platform members. Cat owners in target markets can ask their clinics about Sylvester.ai or access the technology directly through the company's website until September 25, when it becomes available on app stores.Global Impact and Future VisionWith over 350,000 images assessed globally, Sylvester.ai continues expanding its mission to give every cat a voice in their healthcare. The Nova Vet Family partnership represents a strategic step toward building the world's largest database of feline health indicators while addressing historically underserved markets in the Middle East and expanding international reach.—30—About Sylvester.aiSylvester.ai is transforming feline healthcare by giving cats a voice through groundbreaking AI technology. With 89% precision in pain assessment using validated veterinary pain scales, our smartphone-enabled solution allows cat caregivers to understand their pet's wellbeing through a simple photo. This revolutionary technology addresses a critical gap in feline care, where 1 in 3 US households have a cat; but less than half receive regular veterinary care. Operating throughout North America, Europe, and now expanding into the Middle East and international markets, and with over 350,000 cats assessed, Sylvester.ai is helping cat caregivers make informed decisions about their pet's health, catch potential issues early when treatment is most effective, and helping more cats receive care worldwide. Cat caregivers, clinics, and pet health organizations can learn more and sign up for free scans at www.sylvester.ai About Nova Vet FamilyNova Vet Family is a next-generation digital platform for vet clinics, providing access to a suite of solutions from around the globe. Delivering advanced clinical tools, targeted business support, and a transformative suite of professional-development services, solutions target clinic pain points of all types. Each solution is fully self-contained, providing maximum impact alongside any Practice Management System www.novavetfamily.com Susan GroeneveldCEO & Foundersusan@sylvester.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.