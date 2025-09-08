Hudson Valley Digital Marketing Consultancy EvelaniCo Expands Services for Small Business Contractors

Founder of EvelaniCo Digital Solutions, Loni Basciano

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvelaniCo Digital Solutions, a Hudson Valley-based digital marketing consultancy, announces expanded comprehensive marketing and branding services specifically designed for contractors and small business owners seeking to enhance their online presence and attract more customers.

The consultancy, founded by Loni Basciano, offers a full suite of digital marketing services including website development, branding, search engine optimization (SEO), and digital marketing tools. These services address the specific needs of trade contractors and small business owners who lack the time or technical expertise to manage their digital marketing strategies independently.

With over 20 years of experience in IT, business management, and digital marketing, Loni brings extensive industry knowledge to the consultancy. Her background includes nearly two decades leading operations and marketing for contracting companies, providing firsthand understanding of the challenges entrepreneurs face in balancing business growth, visibility, and operational efficiency.

EvelaniCo's digital marketing services focus on simplifying technology implementation while creating effective marketing strategies that deliver measurable results. The consultancy specializes in helping small businesses and trade contractors build a strong online presence, improve search engine rankings, and generate qualified leads through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Loni holds a Bachelor's degree in IT - Computer Systems and multiple Google Certifications in Digital Marketing and Ads, Meta Ad Management and Digital Design combining technical expertise with modern marketing best practices. This educational foundation, coupled with practical industry experience, enables the consultancy to develop tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each client.

The expanded service offerings include custom website design and development, brand identity creation, search engine optimization strategies, and comprehensive digital marketing tools. These services are structured to save business owners time while helping them compete effectively in the digital marketplace and connect authentically with their target customers.

About EvelaniCo Digital Solutions

EvelaniCo Digital Solutions is a Hudson Valley-based consultancy dedicated to helping small businesses and trade contractors build a strong online presence. The company offers comprehensive marketing, branding, and digital tools designed to help small businesses grow their online presence and attract customers. Founded by Loni, who brings over 20 years of experience in IT, marketing, and business management, EvelaniCo specializes in simplifying technology and creating effective marketing strategies for contractors and small business owners.

For more information about EvelaniCo Digital Solutions and its services, visit https://www.evelani.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.