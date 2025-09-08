Heartfelt Indie Film 'Danny Goes Aum' Now Available on Digital Platforms

Danny Goes Aum - Film Poster

“Danny Goes Aum”—a soulful, Goa-set indie film about family and self-discovery from Sandeep Mohan—now available on Amazon in the U.S./Canada and on DVD.

My hope is that the film can be a gentle reminder that at heart, west or east, we are all one family.” — Sandeep Mohan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Sandeep Mohan releases his latest feature, Danny Goes Aum, which is now available to audiences in the U.S. and Canada on Amazon in US and Canada, and on DVD. Shot entirely in Goa, India, the film reflects Mohan’s signature globally minded storytelling, blending humor, heart, and a soulful search for identity.The film follows Danny, a burned-out British video editor, who travels to the same beach town in Goa where his hippie parents met in the 1970s. What begins as an escape becomes a soulful exploration of identity, family, and the search for meaning.The film features a stellar ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Andrew Sloman, Marianne Borgo, Divya Sharma, Avinash Kuri, and Eunice Wlcek.Release Date: September 2, 2025Platforms: Amazon and DVDRuntime: 104 minutesLanguage: EnglishCountry: IndiaDistributor: MPX Films/X4 PicturesFilmmaker Statement: “I am truly excited that my film Danny Goes Aum is now finding its way to audiences in the U.S. and Canada,” said writer/director/producer Sandeep Mohan. “As someone from the East, it brings me happiness to share a story born of this land’s energy—an energy that once drew seekers from across the world to India in the 60s and 70s, and still has the power to heal, inspire, and connect us. My hope is that the film can be a gentle reminder that at heart, west or east, we are all one family.”Availability: Danny Goes Aum is now streaming on Amazon and available on DVD.

Danny Goes Aum trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.