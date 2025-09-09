Buried Alive Film Festival Unleashes Sinema Challenge Launch Party & Prestige of Terror at the Historic Tara Theatre

The launch party and mixer create a bridge between indie filmmakers and the creative talent they need to bring their visions to life” — Shannon Thompson, Festival Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buried Alive Film Festival is back and ready to unleash its newest beast: the Sinema Challenge Launch Party & Prestige of Terror. On September 10, 2025, horror fans, filmmakers, and industry professionals will gather at the historic Tara Theatre for a night of terror, networking, and cinematic celebration. The evening will kick off with a Filmmakers Networking Mixer, a free industry meet-up where actors, crew, directors, editors, makeup artists, and costumers can connect. This is a unique opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to network with established professionals and potentially collaborate on future projects, inquire with vendors, and mingling with like-minded individuals who share a passion for horror cinema.

Following the networking mixer, the main event, the Sinema Challenge Launch Party & Prestige of Terror, will begin. This event will showcase the top past films from the Sinema Challenge, a competition where filmmakers are given 13 days to create a horror short film. The winning film will be announced and awarded a prize, along with the prestigious title of "Best Sinema Challenge Film." The Buried Alive Film Festival has been a staple in the Atlanta horror community for over a decade, and this year's event promises to be the most thrilling yet. With a mix of networking opportunities, terrifying films, and a historic venue, the Sinema Challenge Launch Party & Prestige of Terror is not to be missed. Tickets are now available for purchase on the festival's website.

“The launch party and mixer create a bridge between indie filmmakers and the creative talent they need to bring their visions to life,” says Shannon Thompson, Festival Director. “By fostering these connections, we’re building opportunities not just for films, but for Atlanta’s entire indie production community.” At 9 PM, the lobby transforms into the Sinema Challenge Launch Party, where vendors, food, and horror fans and filmmakers collide as participating teams pull their official sub-genre prompt and a twisted Cards Against Humanity-style challenge card—marking the start of their 13-day race to make a brand-new horror short.

🎬 Event Schedule:

6 PM – Filmmakers Networking Mixer (FREE)

7 PM – Prestige of Terror Part 1

8 PM – Prestige of Terror Part 2 & Awards

9 PM – Sinema Challenge Card Pull & Launch Party

Tickets & Access:

Prestige of Terror Screening & Awards: $15

Lobby Vendors, Launch Party, & Networking: FREE

All completed films from the challenge will premiere at The Tara Theatre, with winners advancing to the 18th Annual Buried Alive Film Festival this November.

Filmmakers ready to join the challenge can register now: https://buriedalivefilmfest.com/sinemachallenge/

For more information about the Buried Alive Film Festival and the Sinema Challenge Launch Party & Prestige of Terror, please visit www.buriedalivefilmfest.com. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this unforgettable night of horror and cinema.

Legal Disclaimer:

