Women’s Health Arizona Acquires Solara Neonatal to Expand Integrated Newborn Care Across Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women’s Health Arizona (WHAZ) , the state’s largest integrated ObGyn group, proudly announces the formation and acquisition of Solara Neonatal, a new neonatal division created in response to Envision Healthcare’s exit from the Women’s and Children’s space. This strategic move brings 57 experienced neonatal providers under the Women’s Health Arizona umbrella, reinforcing a unified, patient-centered care model that includes Obstetrics, Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and now Neonatology.In April 2025, Envision Physician Services informed local teams that it would be withdrawing from Women’s and Children’s services. While the announcement posed a significant challenge, it also presented a rare opportunity to reimagine and strengthen neonatal care in the Valley—care that has served Arizona families for over two decades.The newly formed Solara Neonatal will officially launch on September 10, 2025, and continue serving major health systems, including Banner Health and Abrazo Community Health Network.“They say when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade,” said Dr. Amit Agrawal of Solara Neonatal. “That’s exactly what we’ve done. We’ve turned this change into an opportunity to enhance collaboration, elevate clinical excellence, and deliver seamless, high-quality care for Arizona’s newborns and their families.”Solara Neonatal ensures:● No disruption in care during the transition.● 100% provider retention – patients and hospitals will continue working with the same trusted MDs and APPs.● Continuation of essential programs like Newborn Hearing Screenings.A key innovation within Solara Neonatal is its VINES (Virtual Neonatal Support) Program, a groundbreaking post-discharge care initiative that provides provider follow-up visits to families after NICU discharge. To date, over 2,000 visits have been completed, with 76% of participating parents reporting that the VINES visit prevented an emergency department or urgent care visit. This not only delivers significant cost savings for payers but also offers immense value to families, community pediatricians, and hospital systems alike. Supporting parents during the critical first month at home with direct access to neonatal experts is a model not being done anywhere else in the country.“This acquisition is a transformational step forward,” said Andrew Villa, MD, CEO of Women’s Health Arizona. “By uniting obstetrics, maternal-fetal medicine, and neonatology under one organization, we are creating a continuum of care that supports families at every step—from prenatal consultation through NICU discharge. Solara Neonatal allows us to innovate across disciplines, improve care pathways, and invest in education and collaboration like never before.”With the addition of Solara Neonatal, Women’s Health Arizona continues its mission of reimagining women’s and family health—providing access to expert care that is integrated, compassionate, and built for the future. As Dr. Agrawal notes: “Life should always begin with light—and with Solara Neonatal, we aim to ensure just that.”For more information on Solara Neonatal and Women’s Health Arizona, please visit: https://www.womenshealthaz.com/practice/solara-neonatal/ About Women’s Health Arizona:Women’s Health Arizona is the state’s largest ObGyn group, offering care through every stage of a woman’s life. With more than 170 providers across multiple locations and partnerships with leading hospitals and health systems, Women’s Health Arizona delivers personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive care that patients trust.About Solara Neonatal:Solara Neonatal is a newly formed division within Women’s Health Arizona composed of over 50 board-certified neonatologists and neonatal nurse practitioners. With a legacy of over 20 years of trusted care in the Valley, Solara Neonatal is committed to advancing newborn health through innovation, integration, and excellence in NICU care.

