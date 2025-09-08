Elcasa Group Expands Into Middle East with AED 100M FF&E Growth Plan

Elcasa Group – A global leader in luxury FF&E solutions expanding into the Middle East. Elcasa Group’s bespoke FF&E solutions blending heritage and luxury at Alila Fort Bishangarh. Elcasa Group’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility powering global FF&E projects.

Elcasa Group enters UAE with AED 100M FF&E growth plan, aiming to transform Middle East hospitality with world-class luxury furniture solutions.

This expansion is more than business—it’s a statement of intent. Elcasa is here to set new global standards in luxury FF&E, blending Indian craftsmanship with international excellence.” — Geet Garg

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elcasa Group , a global powerhouse in luxury Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment (FF&E), has officially announced its expansion into the Middle East with an ambitious growth strategy targeting AED 100 million (USD 27M) worth of FF&E projects within the first six months of operations.With more than 40 years of expertise and over 700 projects completed worldwide, Elcasa Group has become synonymous with quality, precision, and innovation in the hospitality sector. The move to the UAE marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey as it sets its sights on becoming the leading FF&E partner for luxury hotels and resorts across the region.“The Middle East represents one of the fastest-growing hospitality markets in the world, and our expansion here is a natural progression of our legacy,” said Geet garg our Managing Partner at Elcasa Group. “Our AED 100 million plan underscores our confidence in this region and our commitment to delivering world-class FF&E solutions at scale.”The company’s Middle East roadmap focuses on:High-end hospitality projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and across the Gulf.Partnering with global hotel chains and regional developers for large-scale FF&E contracts.Leveraging its 320+ manufacturing facilities and 9,000+ skilled professionals to deliver premium solutions within tight timelines.Elcasa Group has already established strong ties with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Taj Hotels, Raffles, and COMO Hotels, and now aims to replicate this success across the UAE and broader GCC market.As the UAE gears up for record tourism growth and landmark hotel openings leading up to 2026–2028, Elcasa Group is positioning itself as the go-to partner for FF&E excellence, blending global standards with local cultural authenticity.About Elcasa GroupElcasa Group is a multinational leader in luxury furniture and FF&E solutions with a legacy of over four decades. From hotels, resorts, and luxury residences to villas, restaurants, and government projects, the Group has executed more than 700 projects worldwide. With its deep-rooted expertise and scalable infrastructure, Elcasa continues to redefine global hospitality through quality, precision, and cultural authenticity.

