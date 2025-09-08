Submit Release
Cleansing Media, LLC announces new clean comedy station on CleansingMusic.com

Cleansing Comedy

Cleansing Comedy launched on cleansingmusic.com.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleansing Media, LLC, the leader in clean music entertainment, announces a new clean comedy station, Cleansing Comedy, on it's website, cleansingmusic.com.

Routines are family and workplace friendly as are the other music stations on the site. This marks the fourteenth station available for clean streaming of music and entertainment. The comedy has been curated from classic and newer routines.

Comedians from several decades have given us a great mix of funny, clean material.

Cleansing Media, founded in 2012, is a clean music and entertainment company which strives to provide quality material that is both clean and uplifting. Questions or comments can be directed to streamingclean@gmail.com.

You just read:

