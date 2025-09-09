Silver Lining Clinics Expands Access to Medicare-Covered Online Therapy as Loneliness Epidemic Hits Pennsylvania Seniors

As loneliness among seniors rises to epidemic levels, Silver Lining Clinics delivers Medicare-covered therapy by video or phone to Pennsylvania homes.

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loneliness among seniors has been called a public health epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General — and new data shows the crisis is worsening in Pennsylvania. In response, Silver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, is ensuring older adults across the state can access Medicare-covered remote therapy designed specifically for those ages 65 and older.Nearly one in four seniors in Pennsylvania report experiencing regular feelings of isolation. The health consequences are profound: studies link chronic loneliness to higher rates of depression, heart disease, dementia, and early mortality — with health risks comparable to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Statewide, nearly 20% of Pennsylvania adults report experiencing depression, and older adults are among the hardest hit.“Isolation is one of the most silent and dangerous epidemics facing older adults,” said Sami Quazi, Founder and COO of MoodRx LLC. “Silver Lining Clinics is helping seniors reconnect — not only to licensed therapists, but to hope, resilience, and the dignity of being heard.”Free Online Screenings: Awareness FirstAs part of its commitment to public health, Silver Lining Clinics offers free online mental health screenings for Anxiety, Depression, and PTSD. These simple, confidential tools help seniors take the first step toward understanding their mental health needs before scheduling therapy.“Awareness is the foundation of support,” Quazi added. “Just as seniors check blood pressure or cholesterol, a mental health screening provides essential insight into overall well-being.”Seniors and their families can complete free screenings or request a therapist directly at www.silverliningclinics.com Removing Barriers to CareSilver Lining Clinics provides individual therapy sessions through secure, HIPAA-compliant video platforms — and for seniors less comfortable with video, therapy is also available by phone. This flexibility ensures that older adults can choose the format that feels most comfortable for them.All services are covered by Medicare, removing financial barriers that have historically prevented older adults from receiving mental health care.Focused on the Realities of AgingTherapists at Silver Lining Clinics are trained to address the emotional realities of aging — including grief and loss, caregiving stress, chronic illness, and the challenges of maintaining social connection later in life.About Silver Lining ClinicsSilver Lining Clinics, a division of MoodRx LLC, is a Pennsylvania-based online therapy provider dedicated to seniors 65 and older. Through Medicare-covered individual sessions conducted by video or phone, Silver Lining helps older adults address isolation, grief, and the mental health challenges of aging — while staying connected from the comfort of home.

