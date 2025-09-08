GlobalRX Appoints Healthcare Logistics Veteran Jason Smith to Lead Life Science Logistics Business

Global RX has named Jason Smith to head its life science logistics business. A 20-year supply chain veteran, he joins the company from leading 3PL Kuehne + Nagel.

Former Kuehne + Nagel Vice President brings 20 years of supply chain expertise and proven track record driving revenue growth in healthcare contract logistics

Jason’s proven ability to scale healthcare logistics operations while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance makes him the ideal leader for our Life Science Logistics division.” — Joe MacLean, CEO, GlobalRX

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalRX Inc., a leading international pharmaceutical procurement and logistics company, today announced the appointment of Jason Smith as the new leader of its Life Science Logistics business. Smith joins GlobalRX from Kuehne + Nagel, where he served as Vice President of U.S. Healthcare Contract Logistics, bringing more than two decades of strategic supply chain and operations expertise to his new role.Proven Leadership in Healthcare LogisticsSmith’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for GlobalRX as the company continues to expand its comprehensive third-party logistics (3PL) services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. During his tenure at Kuehne + Nagel from December 2021 to April 2025, Smith demonstrated exceptional leadership by doubling the healthcare vertical’s revenue from $97 million to $163 million annually while expanding the operational footprint from 11 to 17 facilities nationwide.“Jason’s proven ability to scale healthcare logistics operations while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance makes him the ideal leader for our Life Science Logistics division,” said Joe MacLean, CEO of GlobalRX. “His track record of driving operational excellence and revenue growth aligns perfectly with our mission to provide world-class logistics solutions for the healthcare industry.”Under Smith’s leadership at Kuehne + Nagel, the healthcare division added six new facilities and over 400 employees, scaling to 17 facilities with 1,400 staff members. He consistently exceeded financial targets by more than 100% annually through strategic commercial and operational leadership, while implementing digital transformation initiatives including warehouse management systems (WMS), serialization, and quality systems that significantly reduced operational costs and enhanced regulatory compliance.GlobalRX’s Comprehensive Logistics ServicesAs a pharmacist-owned company uniquely licensed both as a pharmacy and wholesale distributor in North Carolina, GlobalRX offers a complete suite of logistics services specifically designed for the healthcare industry. The company’s comprehensive 3PL services include:Warehousing & Inventory Management: GlobalRX operates FDA-registered, cGMP-compliant storage facilities with real-time inventory tracking and reporting capabilities. The company provides temperature-controlled storage for sensitive pharmaceutical products, ensuring product integrity throughout the supply chain.Order Fulfillment & Distribution: The company delivers fast, accurate order processing and distribution services, leveraging advanced technology systems to ensure timely delivery of critical healthcare products to patients, hospitals, pharmacies, and specialty wholesalers worldwide.Returns & Reverse Logistics: GlobalRX offers simplified returns processing and reverse logistics solutions, helping clients manage product recalls, expired inventory, and other reverse supply chain requirements efficiently and in compliance with regulatory standards.Regulatory & Quality Compliance: With full DEA, FDA, and state licensing, GlobalRX maintains quality controls that exceed industry standards. The company’s regulatory expertise ensures all logistics operations meet the stringent requirements of pharmaceutical and medical device distribution.Customized Logistics Solutions: GlobalRX provides flexible programs tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from emerging biotech companies to enterprise-level pharmaceutical manufacturers.Temperature-Controlled and Cold-Chain Shipping: The company has specialized expertise in providing controlled room temperature and cold-chain shipping for pharmaceuticals requiring specific temperature conditions. GlobalRX utilizes state-of-the-art shipping containers with data loggers to ensure temperature stability throughout the entire shipment process.International Pharmaceutical Distribution ExcellenceGlobalRX has established itself as a trusted partner in international pharmaceutical distribution since its founding in 1996. Initially created to provide HIV medications to patients in countries lacking access to these life-saving treatments, the company has evolved into a comprehensive international pharmacy and logistics provider. GlobalRX is registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an exporter and licensed by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture as a wholesale distributor, with additional licensing from the Drug Enforcement Agency to export controlled substances to hospitals and specialty importers worldwide.The company serves a diverse client base including pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, specialty and retail pharmacies, clinical trial sponsors, and biotech and medical device companies. GlobalRX’s commitment to quality and compliance is demonstrated through its ISO certification and its policy of sourcing only FDA-approved medications through legitimate supply chains, refusing to participate in “grey market” distribution. For more information about GlobalRX and its comprehensive logistics services, visit www.globalrx.com About GlobalRX Inc.- Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Hillsborough, North Carolina, GlobalRX Inc. is a leading international pharmaceutical procurement and logistics company. As a pharmacist-owned business uniquely licensed both as a pharmacy and wholesale distributor, GlobalRX provides FDA-approved medications and comprehensive logistics services to individuals, hospitals, pharmacies, and specialty wholesalers worldwide.The company offers a complete suite of third-party logistics services specifically designed for the healthcare industry, including warehousing and inventory management, order fulfillment and distribution, returns and reverse logistics, regulatory and quality compliance, and customized logistics solutions. GlobalRX is committed to providing scalable, compliant, and efficient logistics solutions that help healthcare companies operate more effectively while maintaining the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance.This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.