BioProcess International 2025 Returns Sept 15–18 at the Hynes Convention Center

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Connect, part of Informa PLC, is proud to announce the return of BioProcess International (BPI) 2025, the premier global bioprocessing event, taking place September 15–18, 2025 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, USA. This year’s theme, “Be the Catalyst for Change: Experience the Future of Bioprocessing Today,” will bring together more than 3,000 scientists, executives, and innovators from across the biopharmaceutical industry to advance the development and manufacturing of lifesaving medicines.

The Leading Global Forum for Bioprocessing

BPI 2025 delivers a uniquely comprehensive program spanning the entire bioprocessing spectrum. Topics include cell line development and engineering, cell culture and upstream processing, downstream processing, analytical and quality characterization, and manufacturing strategy with digitalization. Each track explores the latest technologies, data-driven case studies, and practical strategies designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development.

In addition to the main program, attendees can participate in four pre-conference workshops covering CMC roadmaps, continuous processing, intensified biomanufacturing, and other advanced approaches. These interactive sessions are designed to deliver hands-on learning and practical takeaways.

Global Participation Across Industry

The event attracts a broad, international community representing the full biopharma ecosystem. All top 20 global biopharma companies are confirmed to participate, alongside more than 60 emerging biotech startups, 250 exhibitors, and 30 universities and research centers, including Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge. Global regulators and investors, including representatives from the FDA, USP, and leading venture firms, will also be present. With participants spanning more than 30 countries, BPI offers an unmatched opportunity to connect with key decision makers shaping the future of medicine.

Enhanced Networking with ConnectMe

This year’s event will once again integrate seamlessly with ConnectMe, Informa Connect’s digital networking platform. Registered participants receive early access to the app, enabling AI-powered matchmaking, one-to-one meeting scheduling, and real-time messaging to connect with peers and partners. Profiles can be customized to highlight expertise and professional goals, ensuring conversations and collaborations are already underway before attendees arrive in Boston.

Spotlight on Keynotes and Community Partners

The 2025 program will feature keynote presentations from global leaders including Colette Ranucci, Vice President of Global Vaccines Science & Technology at Merck; Niklas Engler, Global Head of Technical Development at Roche; and Kartik Subramanian, Vice President of Biologics Product Development at AbbVie.

BioProcess International also partners with leading organizations including CGT Circle, BioProcess International, MassBio, BioPhorum, NIIMBL, Women in Bio, and the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, reinforcing its commitment to advancing scientific innovation and promoting diversity across the life sciences community.

Beyond the Conference: Festival and Networking

Alongside deep technical content, BioProcess International emphasizes collaboration and community. Attendees will have opportunities to connect during networking lunches, evening receptions, and the Biotech Week Boston Festival Party, hosted this year at the Boston Museum of Science.

Three Ways to Attend

BioProcess International offers flexible participation options to fit every schedule and budget. Attendees can choose a Full Conference Pass, which includes access to all tracks, workshops, the exhibit hall, networking opportunities, and one year of on-demand content. A One-Day Exhibit Hall Pass is also available for those seeking a focused networking experience in the exhibit hall. For those unable to attend in person, a Virtual Pass provides access to keynote sessions and session on-demand for 1 year, along with full digital networking features via ConnectMe.

Join Us Sept 15-18 at the Hynes Convention Center, Boston

As the global stage for bioprocessing, BioProcess International is where discovery meets collaboration and ideas transform into solutions for patients worldwide. Whether attending in person or virtually, participants will gain exclusive insights, forge meaningful partnerships, and explore technologies shaping the future of medicine. With registration now open, professionals across the biopharma ecosystem are encouraged to secure their place early to maximize networking and visibility through ConnectMe. Every conversation has the potential to spark the next breakthrough—make sure yours begins at BioProcess International 2025.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect, part of Informa PLC, organizes major events, digital platforms, and content solutions that bring industries together to learn, connect, and innovate. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and a member of the FTSE 100, with headquarters at 5 Howick Place, London, SW1P 1WG.

