Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market Expected to Reach $49.5 Billion by 2032—Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market ," The Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market size was valued at $29.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $49.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. The centralized refrigeration systems market was 3,822,782 units in 2022 and is estimated to reach 4,989,771 units by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A87879 The need for energy-efficient refrigeration systems has grown in recent years as more systems are outfitted with floating head pressure controls, variable-frequency drives in evaporator fans, screw compressor VFD controls, and other energy-saving features. To combat environmental effects like ozone depletion and global warming, numerous sectors use natural refrigerants, including ammonia, carbon dioxide, water, and others. This has spurred the demand for eco-friendly refrigerants. Moreover, the availability of eco-friendly and natural refrigerants has further restricted the scope for adoption of other refrigerants with higher efficiencies. Subsequently, this is expected to negatively influence the market growth in the forecast period.Furthermore, commonly used components for the refrigeration system are compressor, condenser, evaporator, control, and others. Among these, the compressors segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022. However, the controls segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for technologically advanced control systems.Furthermore, centralized refrigeration systems comprise various components such as compressors, condensers, and evaporators, which are connected via a pipe and tubing for allowing the refrigerant to pass through them. Refrigeration control systems, such as thermostat control, defrost control, and head pressure control are used to control the flow of liquid refrigerant and optimize the temperature & pressure within the refrigeration system. Moreover, other centralized refrigeration components include valves, refrigerant tanks, doors, pumps, pipes, tubes, and OEM equipment.In addition, a variety of refrigerants are used in refrigeration systems including ammonia, carbon dioxide, F gases, and others. Among these, the ammonia segment accounted for a higher market share in 2022, owing to the increased demand for natural refrigerants in large industrial plants. However, the carbon dioxide segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as various industries prefer using carbon dioxide as a refrigerant where toxicity or flammability is a key concern.Moreover, the use of IoT-enabled refrigeration solutions has gained prominence for monitoring equipment in processing and storage industries. This can provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the centralized refrigeration systems market in emerging countries during the forecast period.Furthermore, based on end-users, the centralized refrigeration systems market share is analyzed as commercial (hotel, restaurant, catering, and retail) and industrial (refrigerated warehouse, food processing, healthcare, and others). Out of these, the commercial segment accounted for a larger market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the large-scale utilization of centralized refrigeration systems in places such as hotels, restaurants, catering, and retail stores.Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A87879 The hotel, restaurant, and catering venues make large-scale use of a centralized refrigeration system to refrigerate the food content and prevent it from degradation. During COVID-19, the hotel, restaurant, and catering businesses have witnessed a significant impact. According to a report published by Yelp in July 2020, about 26,160 restaurants were closed in July 2020, out of which 15,770 were permanently closed.However, the hotel, restaurant, and catering businesses reached their pre-COVID-19 revenue levels at the end of 2022. In addition, the change in the lifestyle of consumers in the region has also positively affected the hotel, restaurant, and catering businesses; thereby, driving the centralized refrigeration systems market growth. For instance, in May 2023, Six Senses hotel at the Crans-Montana ski resort in Switzerland, was installed with a transcritical CO2 (R744) booster system manufactured by Italian Enex. This new system will serve 26 medium-temperature (MT) cold rooms and 11 refrigerated Ginox cabinets.Refrigeration system, especially the centralized refrigeration system, is an essential system for any retail store that sells perishable goods such as food, groceries, beverages, and others that are required to be kept in a cold environment. Thus, growth in the perishable retail sector is expected to have a positive impact on the centralized refrigeration systems market.For instance, according to the Eurostat, in 2021, around 13.2 million tonnes of poultry meat were produced in Europe, which is higher than 10.5 million tonnes in 2010. Similarly, production of pig meat increased from 21.5 million tonnes in 2010 to 23.4 million tonnes in 2021. Furthermore, more than 40% of the food waste generating in the EU including food contaminated due to lack of refrigeration comes from food services and food retail. Such factors are expected to drive demand for the centralized refrigeration systems.Key Findings of The StudyDepending on the component, the condenser segment dominated the centralized refrigeration systems market, in terms of revenue in 2022.Depending on the refrigerant type, the ammonia segment dominated the centralized refrigeration systems market, in terms of revenue in 2022.By end user industry, the commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, and it is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.The report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the centralized refrigeration systems market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing centralized refrigeration systems market opportunity.In-depth centralized refrigeration systems market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2032.Extensive analysis of the centralized refrigeration systems market overview is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The centralized refrigeration systems market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report.The key players within the centralized refrigeration systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the centralized refrigeration systems industry.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global centralized refrigeration systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Trending Reports:Water And Wastewater Valve Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-and-wastewater-valve-market-A31338 Smart Air Purifiers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-air-purifiers-market Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-etch-equipment-market-A31775 Tower Crane Rental Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tower-crane-rental-market-A107152 Commercial fan and air purification equipment market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-fan-and-air-purification-equipment-market-A13490 Smoke and Fire Damper Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smoke-and-fire-damper-market-A74635 Robotic Floor Scrubber Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-floor-scrubber-market-A107153 Flame Retardant Protective Wear Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flame-retardant-apparel-market-A13845 Bottled Water Processing System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bottled-water-processing-system-market-A74856 Zero Liquid Discharge System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-liquid-discharge-system-market-A12228 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.