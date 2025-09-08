HRA Foundation to Host 'Miles for Smiles' 5K Walk/Run Supporting Camp Twin Lakes on September 20, 2025

Every Mile Creates a Smile: Benefiting Camp Twin Lakes — September 20, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Retailers Association (HRA), in support of their nonprofit organization ( HRA Foundation ) is excited to announce the upcoming Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Sweetwater Brewing Company in Atlanta, Georgia. This family-friendly race begins with registration at 8:00 a.m., followed by the official start at 9:00 a.m. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to lace up their shoes and take part in a morning filled with fitness, fun, and community spirit, all while supporting a powerful cause.The Miles for Smiles 5K is more than just a race. It is an opportunity to rally around Camp Twin Lakes , a Georgia-based nonprofit that provides year-round, fully adaptive, and deeply meaningful camp experiences for children living with serious illnesses, disabilities, and other life challenges. Every step taken and every mile completed will directly benefit this remarkable organization, which has been empowering children and their families for over three decades. To learn more about Camp Twin Lakes, please visit- Home - Camp Twin LakesRunners and walkers alike will enjoy a festive atmosphere at Sweetwater Brewing Company, with medals awarded to the top finishers in each age group. Once the race concludes, the celebration continues with prizes, refreshments, and lively festivities that bring together neighbors, families, and colleagues in support of children who need it most.“We are thrilled to host Miles for Smiles in support of Camp Twin Lakes,” said Nirav Shah (HRA Co-Founder). “This event is about more than running, it’s about bringing our community together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children who deserve joy, confidence, and connection.” “We warmly invite our members, vendors, non-members, guests, families, and communities across Georgia and the Southeast to join us. Every step and every mile taken will directly benefit Camp Twin Lakes, making a meaningful impact together”.Let’s walk, run, and rally for a great cause—see you there!Community members are encouraged to register in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Atlanta/MilesForSmiles5kWalkRun and join HRA Foundation for a memorable morning of movement, giving back, and celebration.---About HRAHorizon Retailers Association (HRA) is a member-chain organization serving 5000 plus convenience store owners and operators across the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. HRA is committed to fostering growth, advocacy, and community impact for its members, including supporting charitable causes that make a difference in the region. Learn more at www.hraga.com Media Contact:Scott Sawant, HRA ssawant@hraga.com www.hraga.com

