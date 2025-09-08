HGAR Builds Bridge to 18+ Countries Through Global MOU with BRANIB & Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA)

HGAR Signs MOU with CILA

HGAR signs global MOUs with BRANIB & CILA, linking members to 18+ countries across Latin America.

WHITE PLAINS, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS(HGAR) continues to strengthen its global connections and open international business opportunities for its members through the signing of Memorandums of Understandings (MOU) with key real estate organizations worldwide.During the 10th Latin American Real Estate Congress and the 6th AEI International Congress, organized by CILA and AEI, in Punta Cana Dominican Republic, HGAR signed a landmark MOU with Joao Araujo, BRANIB President and CILA President Enrique Morales, establishing a strategic partnership with the Confederación Inmobiliaria Latinoamericana (CILA). Through CILA, HGAR now connects with 18 real estate associations spanning across Latin America, creating a gateway to expanded markets, cultural exchange, and new global opportunities.CILA represents thousands of professionals from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and beyond. This extensive network positions HGAR members to explore new opportunities for international collaboration, cross-border investment, and cultural exchange, while strengthening their role as trusted advisors in the global marketplace.“HGAR is proud to enter into this significant partnership with CILA, which strengthens our members’ ability to connect globally while expanding opportunities throughout Latin America,” said Lynda Ferandez, CEO of HGAR. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to ensuring REALTORSin the Hudson Valley and beyond are positioned as leaders in the international marketplace.”The MOUs formalize each association’s cooperation in building mutually beneficial relationships for their members. HGAR currently has MOUs with 30+ associations and countries. Areas of collaboration include the sharing of market data, real estate practices, licensing and foreign investment laws, and professional development resources. Both organizations will also work to promote inbound and outbound investment opportunities, uphold ethical business practices, and foster participation in events, education, and networking exchanges.“Signing an MOU is more than a formality, it is a commitment that comes to life when our global partners actively connect and engage with HGAR members,” said Fernandez. “We look forward to continuing this momentum at our upcoming Global Real Estate Summit in New York City this November, where leaders from around the world will come together to share insights, strategies, and opportunities for cross-border business.”Learn more about HGAR ’s global initiatives at Global Business Council | Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSand details on the Global Real Estate Summit here: https://www.globalresummit.com/ ABOUT HGARThe Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSis a not-for-profit trade association representing 13,000 real estate professionals across Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange counties. HGAR is the second-largest REALTORassociation in New York and one of the largest in the nation.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.