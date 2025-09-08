MoodRx LLC Launches Naya Therapy: First Online Mental Health Therapy in PA Exclusively for Young Adults in Their 20s

New service offers free screenings and online therapy tailored to 20-somethings, with insurance coverage and easy access across Pennsylvania.

Too many 20-somethings feel alone in their struggles. Naya Therapy ensures no young adult in Pennsylvania has to face life’s challenges without support.” — Sami Quazi, Founder & COO

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoodRx LLC, a leading provider of online mental health services, today announced the launch of Naya Therapy, the first online mental health therapy service in Pennsylvania designed exclusively for young adults ages 20 to 29.Amid rising rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness among twenty-somethings, Naya Therapy addresses an urgent need by combining age-specific expertise with the convenience of secure online therapy. Unlike generalist practices, Naya Therapy focuses solely on issues most relevant to young adulthood — including academic stress, early career transitions, financial uncertainty, and relationship challenges.“Young adults are navigating one of the toughest transition periods of their lives, and therapy should be viewed as a support tool — not a sign that something is wrong,” said Kruti Quazi, LPC, Founder and CEO of MoodRx LLC. “At Naya Therapy, our mission is to make professional support accessible, relatable, and stigma-free.”Free Online Screenings: Awareness FirstAs part of its launch, Naya Therapy is offering free online mental health screenings for anxiety, depression, and PTSD. These screenings are designed to help young adults take the first step toward understanding their mental health needs.Screenings and therapist requests are available directly at www.nayatherapy.com “We believe awareness is the most important step in getting support,” Quazi added. “Just as you would check your blood pressure or cholesterol, a mental health screening gives you the information you need to make informed choices about your well-being.”Growing Demand in PennsylvaniaThe need for mental health support among young adults in Pennsylvania is urgent. Nearly 2.35 million adults in the state experience a mental illness each year, with 591,000 living with a serious mental illness. In 2023, 19.3% of Pennsylvania adults reported experiencing depression, up 4% from the prior year. Alarmingly, over half of Pennsylvania youth with depression received no treatment, highlighting a major service gap that Naya Therapy aims to close.Broad Insurance Coverage for AccessibilityNaya Therapy makes care affordable by accepting both insurance and direct-pay options. Current in-network coverage includes:AetnaOptum (United Behavioral Health)Independence Blue Cross (IBC)Medicare (for qualifying young adults with coverage)MagellanAmbetterDirect Pay options for those preferring out-of-network or self-payDesigned for a Digital GenerationAll sessions are conducted via HIPAA-compliant video platforms, enabling clients to attend therapy from home, campus, or workplace. With flexible scheduling, Naya Therapy eliminates barriers such as commuting and limited office hours — making consistent mental health care more attainable for busy young adults.About MoodRx LLCMoodRx LLC is a Pennsylvania-based provider of online mental health services for individuals, couples, and families. Through its specialized programs — including Silver Lining Clinics for Medicare-based senior care and the newly launched Naya Therapy for young adults — MoodRx delivers accessible, high-quality therapy across life stages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.