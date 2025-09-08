Darren Guy, Former Chief Legal Officer of AIG, Joins Zeal's Advisory Board

Guy excels in corporate legal analytics, creating dashboards and KPIs to manage complex litigation, portfolios, and regulatory events with complex data.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal, a contract management platform dedicated to simplifying contract lifecycle management and legal data analytics, announces the appointment of Darren Guy, former Chief Legal Officer of AIG, to its advisory board.Guy is a senior legal, regulatory, and compliance industry expert with over 30 years of financial and business operations experience within top Fortune 100 companies such as AIG, S&P Global, Voya Financial, Prudential, Deloitte, and Bear Stearns."Having Darren Guy on our team is a powerful validation that we've built the kind of organization that resonates with senior enterprise leaders. As both a customer and a board member, Darren represents our ideal partner: a forward-thinking executive committed to redefining legal operations through innovative, technology-driven solutions," said Matthew Solé, CEO & Founder of Zeal.Guy began his career with over 12 years of experience in Corporate Finance activities at Bear Stearns and Prudential. In 2005, Guy was asked to move into the Legal & Regulatory sector, where he has spent the last 20 years as one of the first Legal Operations/Legal & Regulatory industry leaders.Key accomplishments in Guy's career include operational transformation initiatives, such as AIG's recent Life & Retirement separation with Corebridge Financial, Voya Financial's separation from parent ING, and Prudential Financial's separation from Prudential Securities.The appointment signals confidence in an industry experiencing significant growth. According to the nonprofit World Commerce & Contracting, "IACCM research shows that over 60% of member companies have implemented contract management software - but less than 30% have succeeded in gaining widespread adoption." This gap between implementation and adoption highlights a key challenge facing the contract management software industry.Guy joins the advisory board as Zeal continues to expand its contract management platform capabilities to tackle these challenges.About the company: Zeal is an emerging leader in modern contract lifecycle management. We transform the way businesses manage their legal relationships. We are more than just a software company; we are your trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management.

