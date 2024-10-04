Zeal Expands Social Impact with New Donation-Matching Initiative

Under this initiative, the company will match any donations made by Zeal employees to eligible philanthropic organizations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal , an emerging leader in the Contract lifecycle industry, today announced the launch of "Zeal Good" a new philanthropic arm designed to amplify the company's positive impact on the world. This innovative program empowers Zeal team members to support causes close to their hearts while doubling the impact of their contributions.The program focuses on supporting nonprofits dedicated to causes that they hold dear, including equality, justice, human rights, animal rights, social impact, and environmental causes.To mark the launch of its philanthropic initiative, the company announced its participation in the upcoming "Taste in Potomac" Annual Gala. The event raises funds for organizations that support family well-being and create connections for children."Zeal was founded on the principle of preserving the enthusiasm for building new relationships. Zeal knows that nonprofits thrive on the relationships they build, which is why we've made it our mission to support this industry. With the launch of "Zeal Good," Zeal is furthering its commitment to this mission by providing grants to qualifying nonprofits and charitable organizations that need more than just a contract partner. We hope this new initiative brings us closer to being a true partner to organizations that are focused on doing good in the world". Said Matthew Solé, CEO of Zeal.In addition to this new initiative, Zeal also supports nonprofits through its contract management solutions . The Zeal for nonprofits program provides custom features that align with the specific needs of nonprofit organizations. This program helps qualified nonprofits focus on mission-critical work with the support of Zeal's contracts management platform. Qualified organizations receive discounted pricing and additional professional services support.About the CompanyZeal is an emerging leader in modern Contract Lifecycle Management, transforming the way businesses manage their legal relationships. More than just a software company, Zeal serves as a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of modern contract management. The company is on a mission to bring an end to contract chaos in today's challenging organizational and philanthropic landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.