ClickZ Media Launches Spotlight Q&A Series to Amplify Industry Leaders Across Finance, HR, and MarTech

ClickZ Media's Spotlight Q&A Series

ClickZ Media launched its Spotlight Q&A Series — a format designed for senior executives to share insights with professional audiences in Finance, HR & Martech.

We know time is tight for leaders. This format keeps it simple while giving them visibility where it matters most — in front of an engaged professional audience.” — George Looker, Commercial Director at ClickZ Media

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickZ Media , publisher of Accountancy Age The CFO , and other leading business titles, today launched its Spotlight Q&A Series — a new format designed to help senior executives share authentic insights with professional audiences across Finance, HR, and Martech.Executives are under pressure to build their influence, yet traditional content formats often demand significant time investment with limited reach. Meanwhile, professional audiences increasingly consume insights in short, mobile-first formats. The Spotlight Q&A Series bridges this gap, offering leaders a fast, credible way to share perspectives while delivering content in the channel's decision-makers rely on most.The Q&A series distils a single 30-minute conversation into a cross-platform campaign that runs across video, editorial, newsletters, and social media. Within two weeks of recording, participants receive a professionally edited video interview, a feature-length article, and tailored clips for platforms including LinkedIn and X — all amplified through ClickZ Media’s trusted editorial channels and subscriber base of more than 585,000 professionals.The editorial-led approach is designed to ensure that industry voices are not only captured but also reach the right decision-makers at the right time.“Industry leaders have valuable perspectives, but too often those voices get lost in lengthy reports or limited to conference stages. This new Q&A format allows us to distil their insights into content that’s quick to consume yet highly impactful — ensuring their message reaches the right decision-makers at the right time,” added Marina Mouka, Editor at ClickZ Media.About ClickZ MediaClickZ Media, formerly Contentive, has more than 25 years of publishing expertise and a portfolio of 12 specialist brands spanning finance, HR, technology, marketing, and the public sector. Its titles, including Accountancy Age, The CFO, The Global Treasurer, Bobsguide, Search Engine Watch, HRD Connect, Sales Intelligence, The Revenue Rocket, Secret CPO, Secret CTO, and UK GovTech, deliver trusted, agenda-setting content to senior leaders shaping the global economy.

ClickZ Media's Spotlight Q&A Series

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.