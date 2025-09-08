CPRC Petitions U.S. Supreme Court in Landmark Parental Rights / Gender Ideology Case  

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Child & Parental Rights Campaign ( CPRC ) filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court on September 4, 2025, in Littlejohn v. School Board of Leon County (Supreme Court of the United States Case No. 25-259), seeking review of a lower court ruling regarding parental rights in school gender identity policies. A certiorari petition requests the Supreme Court to review a case, with approximately 1% of petitions granted annually, according to Supreme Court statistics. This filing marks CPRC’s second Supreme Court petition related to parental rights and gender identity policies, alongside Foote v. Ludlow, with potential implications for how schools address parental involvement in such matters.In 2020, Deerlake Middle School in Leon County, Florida, created a “Student Support Plan” to use a new name and pronouns for a 13-year-old student, without notifying parents January and Jeffrey Littlejohn, pursuant to a 2018 Leon County School District policy. The Littlejohns filed a lawsuit on October 18, 2021, alleging the school’s actions violated their 14th Amendment rights to direct their child’s upbringing. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida dismissed the case in December 2022, and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal in a 2-1 decision on March 12, 2025.The certiorari petition, supported by 19 states and 16 law firms, requests Supreme Court review to address whether school policies permitting non-disclosure to parents regarding gender identity decisions violate constitutional parental rights. A Supreme Court decision could clarify legal standards for school policies nationwide.“Laws are not enough,” said January Littlejohn, a plaintiff and CPRC advocate. “We need the courts to reaffirm that parents have the fundamental right to make mental health and medical decisions for their children and state that several, including mine, have filed a cert petition to the Supreme Court.”“This filing seeks clarity on the balance between school policies and parental rights,” said Vernadette Broyles, CPRC President and General Counsel. “A Supreme Court review could provide guidance for families and educators.”Littlejohn was recognized by President Donald Trump during his March 4, 2025, congressional address for her advocacy on parental rights.**Media Contact**:Matt ChastainChild & Parental Rights CampaignEmail: mchastain@childparentrights.orgPhone: 706.338.1580childparentrights.org

