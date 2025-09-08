REDDŌS EV Launches World’s First Carbon-Negative Electric Vehicle Company

PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REDDŌS EV, a new electric vehicle manufacturer, has officially launched with a mission to reverse climate change by introducing the first line of carbon-negative vehicles. Unlike conventional EVs, REDDŌS models are designed to actively clean the air while driving.To accelerate adoption, REDDŌS EV is introducing its first fleet of 100,000 vehicles with introductory pricing designed to make climate action accessible for everyday drivers. Early buyers will also benefit from complimentary trim upgrades and $500 in charging credit on the first 1,000 vehicles delivered.“Our goal isn’t just to sell cars—it’s to create a scalable climate solution,” said Michael Brennan, founder of REDDŌS EV. “The technology behind REDDŌS can be adapted to rooftops, buses, trains, and even highways, making clean air a shared outcome for everyone.”Key Features of REDDŌS EV Technology:Carbon-Negative Design: Vehicles reduce atmospheric pollution while in use.Accessible Pricing: Radical affordability model with inclusive features.Scalable Innovation: Technology adaptable beyond cars to broader transportation and infrastructure.Future-Focused Growth: Plans to expand technology applications globally.The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania and operates with the guiding principle of radical generosity, aiming to democratize access to sustainable transportation and climate solutions.About REDDŌS EVFounded in 2025, REDDŌS EV is the first carbon-negative electric vehicle company. Based in Pennsylvania, USA, REDDŌS is dedicated to reversing climate change through innovative vehicle technology and an accessible pricing model. For more information, visit www.reddosev.com

