GREENWOOD SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE (GSI) ACQUIRES 556 MW HOMESTEAD SOLAR PROJECT IN ALBERTA

GSI Announces the Acquisition of Homestead Solar

The acquisition of Homestead, the second largest project in development in Canada, increases GSI’s total renewable energy pipeline to over 2.4 GWdc

The acquisition of the Homestead Solar Project represents a significant milestone in expanding GSI’s clean energy presence within the Canadian market” — Mazen Turk, CEO of GSI

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) has expanded its renewable energy pipeline with the strategic acquisition of the 556 MWdc Homestead Solar Project in Alberta, Canada, from Kiwetinohk Energy (KEC).Ranked as one of the largest solar projects in Canada, Homestead Solar will boost GSI’s renewable energy pipeline to contain approximately 2.1 GWdc of solar development along with 340 MW of battery energy storage projects across the continent.Located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek, southeast of Claresholm in southern Alberta, the Homestead Solar project is one of Canada's largest solar developments, sharing second place and ranking among North America's top in-development solar initiatives.To enable the long-term success of this project, GSI will continue to collaborate with key stakeholders who have been engaged from the onset with the purpose of ensuring a seamless transition and successful execution of the Homestead project.“The acquisition of the Homestead Solar Project represents a significant milestone in expanding GSI’s clean energy presence within the Canadian market,” said Mazen Turk , CEO of Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure. “With talent and perseverance at the core, the GSI team is driving our bold growth across North America’s clean energy market.One of the renewable energy subsidiaries of Libra Group, a global business group whose subsidiaries have assets and operations in nearly 60 countries, GSI leverages global expertise and strategic support to deliver high-impact renewable energy projects. Camilo Patrignani , Head of Infrastructure for Libra Group, stated, “GSI’s acquisition of the Homestead Solar Project is a testament to their leadership and our shared commitment to advancing renewable energy around the world. Supported by rigorous due diligence, risk mitigation strategies and an expert deal team, GSI is well positioned to successfully navigate this acquisition and this project’s complexities to prepare for construction.”About Greenwood Sustainable InfrastructureGreenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) is one of the clean energy subsidiaries of Libra Group. GSI is a renewable energy company focused on the development, construction, and operation of distributed generation and utility-scale solar energy and battery storage projects in North America. As of 2025, the company developed approximately 581 MWdc across 82 renewable energy projects, many of which are still owned or operated by GSI and have an additional project pipeline of 2.4 GW. GSI’s seasoned team has a proven track record of investing in power assets and partnering with multiple top-tiered investors. For more information on Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI), visit: http://www.greenwoodinfra.com/ About Libra GroupLibra Group is a privately owned, global business group encompassing 20 businesses predominantly focused on aerospace, renewable energy, maritime, real estate, hospitality, and diversified investments. With assets and operations in nearly 60 countries, the Group applies the strength of its global network and capabilities to deliver cross-sector insights and growth at scale. For more information, visit www.libra.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.