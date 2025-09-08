Aurecell Laboratories Launches AureExo™ Exosome Skin Rejuvenation Serum for Professional Aesthetic Practices

AureExo™ Exosome Skin Rejuvenation Serum

Our professional partners are looking for innovative, science-driven cosmetic options that align with both client expectations and ethical standards, we designed this product to meet that demand!” — Guocheng Jin, CEO of Aurecell Laboratories

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aurecell Laboratories, Inc., a biotechnology-inspired skincare company, today announced the release of its new AureExo™ Exosome Skin Rejuvenation Serum, developed in collaboration with Deep Harbour Cell Valley Healthcare and Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader in regenerative science and healthcare technology.The AureExo™ Exosome Skin Rejuvenation Serum is created with a sophisticated formulation using advanced exosome technology. The exosomes are sourced from ethically banked, certified, and traceable cell lines, and the product is produced in a GMP-compliant cleanroom using a multi-step purification process. It undergoes rigorous safety, stability, and cosmetic quality testing to ensure biosafety. This ensures consistency and reliability for professional use in medspas, aesthetic clinics, and dermatology practices."Our professional partners are looking for innovative, science-driven cosmetic options that align with both client expectations and ethical standards," said Guocheng Jin, CEO of Aurecell Laboratories. “By working with Deep Harbour Cell Valley, we have combined cutting-edge biotechnology expertise with our focus on professional skincare solutions.”The product is now available for professional partnerships. For more information or to place an order, contact Aurecell Laboratories, Inc. at partner_inquiry@aureexo.com or visit www.aureexo.com About Aurecell Laboratories Inc. Aurecell Laboratories is a New York-based skincare company dedicated to developing exosome-inspired cosmetic solutions for the professional aesthetic market. With a commitment to scientific integrity, safety, and ethical sourcing, the company provides advanced products to support aesthetic practices worldwide.About Deep Harbour Cell Valley Healthcare and Technology Co., Ltd.Deep Harbour Cell Valley is a biotechnology company specializing in cell research, regenerative science, and healthcare innovation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company advances collaborations worldwide to bring cutting-edge biotech applications to clinical and commercial markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.