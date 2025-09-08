Maury Blackman Applauds CBS’ Decision to End Editing of Taped Interviews as a Victory for Media Ethics and Authenticity

The public deserves unfiltered access to information. CBS has chosen a harder but more ethical path, one that puts clarity and transparency above control” — Maury Blackman

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Francisco, CA — [ — Maury Blackman, technology entrepreneur and media ethics advocate, today praised CBS News’ announcement that its flagship program Face the Nation will no longer edit taped interviews. Blackman said the move represents a vital shift toward transparency, authenticity, and restoring public trust in journalism.While some critics have framed CBS’ decision as a capitulation to political pressure following Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s complaints about her edited appearance, Blackman emphasized that the change should be seen as an embrace of ethics rather than politics.“This is not about caving to any political figure,” said Blackman. “It is about finally doing the right thing. In today’s environment, trust in media is at historic lows. Viewers do not want to see a version of the news shaped in an editing bay. They want to hear directly from the person being interviewed, in their own words, without interference. CBS’ decision sends a powerful message that the role of journalism is to report the news, not make the news.”Blackman underscored that the shift reflects a larger cultural transformation in how audiences consume media. “We are quickly moving from an age where content was king to an age where authenticity is king,” Blackman said. “It is crucial that news organizations get in line with this sentiment if they want to remain credible. Authenticity builds trust, and without trust, journalism cannot fulfill its mission in a democracy.”In an era defined by artificial intelligence and advanced editing tools, even minor edits raise suspicion. Deepfake technologies and sophisticated video manipulation have made it increasingly difficult for the public to know what is genuine. Blackman argued that this reality makes transparency more important than ever.“By removing the potential for editing bias, CBS is taking an important step toward repairing trust,” Blackman added. “The public deserves unfiltered access to information. CBS has chosen a harder but more ethical path, one that puts clarity and transparency above control. If other networks join them, we can begin to rebuild the credibility that journalism so urgently needs.”Under the new policy, Face the Nation will air interviews live or live-to-tape in their entirety, with exceptions only for national security concerns or to meet broadcast standards.About Maury BlackmanMaury Blackman is a technology entrepreneur, investor, and advocate for media transparency. With more than 25 years leading high-growth technology companies, Blackman is the co founder and CEO of The Transparency Company, which is dedicated to restoring trust in the digital marketplace by combating fake reviews and misinformation online.

