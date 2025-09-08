'Born to Buzz' Offers Burned-Out Professionals A Way To Reclaim Passion – Without Quitting It All

The power of engaging with our passions!

We’re in a moment where people are questioning what it really means to thrive. Passion isn’t a side project; it’s fuel that helps us show up fully for the work and people we care about.” — Laura Best

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burnout is costing employers up to $21,000 per employee, and 70% of professionals say they feel disengaged at work. But for many, quitting isn’t an option. In her debut book Born to Buzz: How to Spark Your Passions (Without Quitting It All), keynote speaker and Passion Collective founder Laura Best argues that passion isn’t a luxury — it’s the missing link to feeling energised and engaged again.“Passion doesn't mean abandoning your responsibilities; it’s about feeling more alive in your life,” said Best. “We don’t always need to walk away from our jobs or "Eat, Pray, Love" for a year. What we need are manageable, meaningful sparks that reconnect us to ourselves, even in the middle of busy, complicated lives.”Drawing on her own journey through corporate burnout, her work guiding thousands of “Passion Seekers” worldwide, and stories from professionals at every stage of life, Best presents twelve Sparks — mindset shifts, habits, and tools that help readers rediscover what lights them up while continuing to show up for the people and responsibilities that matter most.Backed by research and real stories, Born to Buzz blends storytelling and science to address themes of self-worth, confidence, rethinking self-care, and building community. Each Spark is paired with a “Passion Prompt” to encourage reflection, journaling, and action.Key insights include:* Prioritising passion is not selfish—it’s a form of self-respect that benefits everyone around us.* Reconnecting with what lights us up can positively shift how we lead, parent, create, and collaborate.* "Finding Our Passion" isn’t a one and done — it’s something we learn to make space for, again and again.“We’re in a moment where people are questioning what it really means to thrive,” Best said. “Passion isn’t a side project; it’s fuel that helps us show up fully for the work and people we care about.”Arriving as employers search for answers to disengagement and professionals search for energy, Born to Buzz is both a cultural commentary and a practical toolkit for making passion a part of everyday life.Born to Buzz launches internationally on September 9, 2025 and will be available via Amazon. (Amazon links will not be fully live until September 9.)Praise for Born to Buzz:“Born to Buzz is the rallying cry so many of us didn’t know we needed. With humour, heart, and hard-earned wisdom, Laura Best beautifully captures the universal tension between showing up for our responsibilities and showing up for ourselves.”— Jamie Rudolph, Chief Administrative Officer, U.S. BankAbout the Author:Laura Best is a keynote speaker, coach and consultant, and the founder of Passion Collective, a global community that helps professionals explore what it means to truly love their lives again. Originally from England, she built an accomplished marketing career partnering with world-class brands before launching Passion Collective in 2014. Since then she has supported thousands of “Passion Seekers” through events, courses and a global grant program. Her “practical inspiration” approach weaves science, humour and actionable advice, inviting people to make meaningful changes inside the lives they already have. Laura is the author of Born to Buzz and lives in Minneapolis with her family.More Information:Published by Wise Ink Media. www.wiseink.com Sources:

