Legendary Brownwood, Texas Restaurant, Section Hand, Listed for Sale — A True Texas Icon

One of Texas’ most beloved restaurants is for sale. The Section Hand Restaurant, an iconic Brownwood institution, listed for $5.5 Million! Worth every penny!

BROWNWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brownwood, Texas — [September 8th, 2025] — One of Texas’ most beloved restaurants is on the market. The Section Hand Restaurant , an iconic Brownwood institution founded by Larry and Sandy Farrow in 1981, is now listed for $5.5 million with Elevate Texas Real Estate , brokered by Myka Allen-Johnson Larry and Sandy opened Section Hand in 1981 and moved it to its current home in 1983. The name Section Hand honors the hard-working railroad crews who maintained every mile of track that Brownwood was built upon. True to its name, the restaurant has long served the working men and women of the community, as well as the hunters who travel to Brownwood for its legendary hunting opportunities.From the beginning, Larry and Sandy Farrow became beloved pillars of Brownwood. Larry was the quick-witted jokester who greeted guests at the door—always with a story or laugh to share—while Sandy was beloved and mostly behind the scenes, managing the staff with a heart of gold. Their restaurant, filled with ducks, hunting photos, and taxidermy, reflected their family’s passion for the outdoors.In 2007, Larry passed the torch to his son, Rusty Farrow, and his wife Misty, who have carried on the legacy with the same warmth, humor, and love for community even after Larry and Sandy passed. “Everyone in Brownwood has a Section Hand story,” said Allen-Johnson, the listing broker. “I grew up working for Larry and Sandy—they were like second parents to me. Rusty and I have been friends since childhood. This place isn’t just a restaurant. It’s family, it’s tradition, and it’s part of Brownwood’s heartbeat.”Today, Section Hand continues to thrive—busier than ever—drawing loyal regulars and newcomers alike. Rusty and Misty have faithfully run the restaurant for nearly 20 years and are now seeking a new steward who will carry forward the legacy.The offering includes a 6,354-square-foot restaurant on 1.2 acres, fully operational and completely turnkey. With seven-figure annual net revenues, and a loyal, long-standing staff ready to remain in place, it represents not just a restaurant sale, but the opportunity to own a piece of Texas history.“This isn’t just an investment—it’s an invitation,” said Allen-Johnson. “Whoever purchases Section Hand will be stepping into one of the most successful restaurants in Texas history. But more importantly, they’ll be inheriting the love of a community that has cherished this place for over 40 years.”Section Hand is more than a restaurant. It’s an icon. A true Texas legend.Property at a GlancePrice: $5.5 millionSize: 6,354 square feet on 1.2 acresIncludes: Fully functioning, turnkey restaurant with equipment, furnishings, and staffBrokerage: Elevate Texas Real EstateListing Broker/Agent: Myka Allen-JohnsonMedia Contact:Myka Allen-JohnsonBroker/Owner – Elevate Texas Real Estate📞 [512-585-3703] | 📧 [info@elevatetexasrealestate.com] | 🌐 [ www.elevatetexasrealestate.com

