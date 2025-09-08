Announcing YOGAZ

Barbara Pelton Founder of YOGAZ Barbara Models her new Red Modal YOGAZ Skort on the shores of Saint James City Beach. Barbara wearing the YOGAZ Signature Black pants paired with the Black Bow Top Beautiful Batik Print YOGAZ YOGAZ Customer Modeling the Royal Blue YOGAZ

Tight Leggings are out, YOGAZ are in

SAINT JAMES CITY, MN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Woman’s Bold Leap from Minnesota Roots to Launching a Completely Different Style of Clothing Sweeping the NationAfter almost losing everything in Hurricane Ian, Barbara and Buck Pelton transformed hardship into opportunity, turning their passion for wellness into YOGAZ, a nationwide clothing brand. Born from Minnesota roots and fueled by resilience, YOGAZ delivers eco-friendly & microfiber print clothing that’s not tight leggings , not loose harem pants—but something entirely new YOGAZ, a new style. YOGAZ you’re going to love them, 100% satisfaction guaranteed.The Origin of YOGAZWhile raising their children in St. Peter, MN, Barbara and Buck relocated to their cabin in northern Minnesota during the pandemic. During this time, Barbara—a former mental health practitioner and yoga instructor—began sketching her original designs “This creativity came to me during a dark time during the pandemic, and I imagined bright colors when I needed them most,” Barbara recalls.Frustrated with uncomfortable tight leggings and oversized harem pants, Barbara designed her own hybrid alternative using plant-based fabrics like Modal for solid colors and microfibers for prints. The result: YOGAZ, a new style of clothing that was sustainable, comfortable, breathable, and versatile.What Makes YOGAZ Different-YOGAZ combines comfort, creativity, and innovation:- Perfect Fit — A tummy-control front and half-elastic back for flattering comfort.- Eco-Friendly Fabrics — Modal and microfiber prints that are soft, durable, and sustainable as well as great for sensitive skin-All YOGAZ Clothing is double stitched throughout and made to last. The fabrics can be washed over and over and come out looking like new, no shrinking, fading or pilling- Pocket-in-Pocket Design —one secure pocket for your phone, a protective fabric layer, and a second pocket for keys or glasses plus tie-up closures for peace of mind.- Versatility — Wide cuffs that can be worn down or styled as capris, making each pair adaptable for yoga, errands, going out to lunch, rock climbing, or lounging.YOGAZ Listens to Their CustomersListening to customers led to the launch of skorts in YOGAZ signature prints, which sold out in two weeks. Today, YOGAZ offers over 20 Skort designs, along with V-neck t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories—each crafted with the same eco-friendly & quality ethos.A Story of ResilienceWhen Hurricane Ian devastated their Florida community, Barbara and Buck nearly lost everything. Instead of giving up, they doubled down and used the experience as fuel to grow YOGAZ into a Shopify top seller.From farmers markets and gift shops to a thriving online store, YOGAZ has grown into one of the nation’s most exciting new lifestyle brands. The company continues to support other small businesses and is an active member of the Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.A Bright FutureNow entering its fifth year, Barbara and Buck remain committed to YOGAZ core mission:Y — Is for You-take care of yourself first, so you can care for others.O — Is for OHM-Vibe high daily.G — is for Gratitude-Practice gratitude daily.A — A is for Affirmation-Use affirmations daily.Z — Is for Zen-maintain a positive mindset daily.With a loyal customer base and an expanding product line, YOGAZ is stretching from Main Street to mainstream—and redefining comfort, sustainability, and style for a new generation.Discover the full collection at: https://www.yogaz.com/

YOGAZ YOGAZ YOGAZ YOGAZ Song & Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.