ROCK ROW HEALTH CAMPUS IN WESTBROOK, MAINE, DESIGNED FOR HEALING

Rock Row Health Campus in Westbrook, Maine. Photo by Navadise Media.

Integrative health at the forefront of building design and patient experience

WESTBROOK, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year, Waterstone Properties Group unveiled the Rock Row Health Campus , the state’s integrative care campus featuring two new buildings—a 200,000 SF medical building and a 20,000 SF health services building, complete with attached 650 car complimentary parking garage.The Rock Row Health Campus was designed for healing, offering patients access to many important medical services under one roof. Incorporation of the natural environment surrounding the campus was a key element of the design, according to Jacob Higginbottom of Page, Now Stantec, the project’s architecture, interior design and engineering firm. Higginbottom oversaw all aspects of the design of the core and shell of the building, lobby, parking garage and landscape as well as the interiors for New England Cancer Specialists and Plastic + Hand Surgical Associates.Higginbottom and New England Cancer Specialists, the region’s largest medical oncology practice, collaborated closely on the design of the cancer center, soliciting input from patients and staff on what elements they wished to see in the new space. He noted the importance of selecting materials that portray a warm and welcoming environment, key to the project’s vision of health and wellness.The result is a unique patient flow, developed with input from patients and Page’s healthcare planners in Atlanta and Washington, DC, that features four waiting zones that guide patients through evaluation, treatment, and infusion areas separated by oncological disciplines, intentionally focusing on forward movement of the flow of the patient to reflect a positive progress forward in the process of cancer recovery. A sheltered walkway leading to the parking garage was also an important element for the comfort and safety of patients, visitors, and staff.A healing garden has been designed to be accessible from the infusion bays which is a design element unique to the NECS facility. The idea behind this is to connect patients and their families to the outdoors, fresh air in Maine, and biophilic healing. The healing garden, slated for construction beginning in spring/summer 2026, will integrate Rock Row’s natural surroundings with the health campus for the benefit of patients, visitors, and employees. Planned elements include outdoor patios, trellises, fixed and moveable furnishings, and an outdoor kitchen with a covered pavilion for all-weather use. Outdoor infusion bays are planned to provide patients a unique opportunity to receive their treatment while enjoying the gardens and views of the pond and fountains. A wheelchair-accessible demonstration garden, butterfly garden, labyrinth and lawn space designed for complementary programs like yoga, art and music therapy, and support groups are also being discussed.Mey and Co., added to Page’s design of the lobby with artistic components to enhance the warm and nurturing environment for cancer patients and their supporters. Carrie Dessertine and her team curated a collection of local artists’ work with an aim of creating an atmosphere that resembled a high-end hotel rather than a medical clinic. An array of white ceramic pieces by local artisans creates a focal point in the lobby, while interior plant landscapes (Triflorum designs) and day beds and benches designed by Mey & Co. and constructed by a Maine boat builder (Elijah Davis Boats) add warmth and visual interest throughout the building.Scarborough Maine-based Landry/French Construction served as Construction Manager for the Rock Row Health Campus, overseeing the construction of the two medical buildings, the attached parking garage, and site development. Collaborating with Waterstone Properties, the design teams, and medical tenants, Landry/French brought the vision of an integrative health campus to life. Rock Row’s Health Campus delivers best-in-class healing surrounded by a balance of forested perimeters and handsomely landscaped grounds. Views of the environs and natural light are brought into the building for both patients and staff, contributing to a biophilic space that enhances healing and reduces stress. Landry/French delivered a welcoming environment by balancing complex technical requirements with a design meant to inspire comfort and healing.In addition to New England Cancer Specialists, Rock Row Health Campus tenants include Rayus Radiology, Saco Bay Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy, Plastic + Hand Surgical Associates, The Dempsey Center, and LB Mini Mart, a venture of LB Kitchen, which offers healthful meals, snacks, and beverages for patients, visitors and staff. The Mini Mart was integrated into the lobby and also designed by Mey & Co..For Images of the Rock Row Health Campus both exterior and interior please click here.Photo Credit: Navadise MediaAbout Page, Now StantecPage is moving the world forward as a leader in performance-based design. As a full-service architecture, engineering, and design firm offers a breadth of services and depth of expertise across the many markets we serve, from academia and aviation to healthcare and hospitality.With 1500+ employees and offices in 20 cities, we leverage curiosity and capability throughout the entire lifecycle of a project. Our game-changers and difference-makers deliver research-backed insights and tailored solutions that spark meaningful change.About Mey and CoMey & Co is a full-service interior architecture and design firm focusing on boutique hotels, restaurants and commercial environments. From concept through construction and inspiration through furnishing, Mey & co works with clients to create unique and evocative spaces that reflect the uncommon brands we collaborate with.We believe collaboration is paramount and every project is unique and we've found that boutique commercial work provides the collaborative culture and site specificity on which we thrive. Mey & Co takes a layered, and eclectic approach to design that weaves the needs of the client and the history, specificity, and use of the space to achieve a singular, unique, and immersive experience.

