UNE to offer new online course for physical therapy orthopedic specialization exam

New course is a cost-effective way for physical therapists wishing to achieve certification in Orthopedics

“Our course differs from the commonly used study resources currently available by offering guided learning activities and mentoring in addition to written study materials.” ” — Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE Online

PORTLAND, MAINE, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of New England College of Professional Studies (UNE Online) is offering a new continuing education course designed to help working physical therapists prepare for certification as orthopedic clinical specialists.The non-credit course through UNE Online is designed to give candidates the tools and resources needed to prepare for the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) exam, expand their existing professional skillsets, and equip them with the competencies needed to join the nearly 23,000 OCS-credentialed physical therapists across the United States.UNE’s OCS preparation course costs $750 and graduates of UNE’s Doctor of Physical Therapy (D.P.T.) program may receive a 25% discount.The OCS credential, a board certification sponsored by the American Physical Therapy Association, builds on a physical therapist’s professional education and practice to develop greater skills-based knowledge in treating musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions.These specialized areas are already integrated into the comprehensive curriculum of UNE’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, which prepares future physical therapists to help patients and communities improve mobility, recover from injury or surgery, manage chronic conditions, prevent future injuries, and achieve optimal health and wellness.The program boasts exceptional student outcomes, including a 99% pass rate for national licensing exams, a 100% job placement rate within one year of graduation, and recent recognition as one of 2025’s Best Physical Therapy Programs by U.S. News and World Report.The doctoral program is based on UNE’s Portland Campus for the Health Sciences, New England’s only fully integrated, interprofessional health care education campus, which offers future health professionals over a dozen interprofessionally aligned health disciplines in Maine’s largest city, including Maine’s only medical school.Candidates for OCS certification must complete 2,000 clinical hours or an orthopedic residency and then sit for the OCS exam. Preparing for the exam, which is offered annually in March, requires a substantial time commitment and additional resources.UNE Online’s new preparation course — which is independent of the on-campus Doctor of Physical Therapy program — offers pre-recorded lectures, online learning activities, case studies, practice exam questions, live advising and mentoring, and links and reviews of clinical practice guidelines.Recommended test-taking strategies and study timelines will also be provided throughout the course duration.“Our objective in offering the OCS prep course is to provide a cost-effective way of preparing physical therapists with a passion for orthopedics for success with the certification exam,” said Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE Online. “Our course differs from the commonly used study resources currently available by offering guided learning activities and mentoring in addition to written study materials.”For more information or to register for the UNE Online OCS preparation course , visit https://online.une.edu/continuing-education/trainings-workshops/orthopedic-clinical-specialist-exam-prep/ ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine’s largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu #####

